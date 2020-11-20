Celebrity Cruises Celebrates Keel Laying for Celebrity Beyond

Celebrity Cruises celebrated the laying of a keel block for Celebrity Beyond this week at Chantiers de L'Atlantique's shipyard in St. Nazaire, France. The ship is the third in the line's Edge-class series and will debut in 2022.

The traditional coin ceremony is conducted to bring the ship good fortune. Celebrity, a brand that's worked to close the gender gap in the maritime industry, chose a coin from the American Innovation dollar series—one honoring Annie Jump Cannon, daughter of an American shipbuilder, a suffragist and a pioneering astronomer credited with the development of contemporary stellar classification.

“In a year that has continuously tested the strength of our industry, it is encouraging that we move forward with building Celebrity Beyond,” said Richard Fain, chairman of Royal Caribbean Group, parent company of Celebrity Cruises, in a press release. “Celebrity Beyond signals that as we prepare to return to service, we do so confidently and with great optimism about the future. ”

Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO, Celebrity Cruises, thanked colleagues and the shipyard for bringing the line one step closer to the ship's launch. She added: "We have some special surprises planned with Celebrity Beyond and I really can’t wait to share her with the world.”

Tobias King, Celebrity's project manager, and Sébastien Le Boulluec, the shipyard's project manager for the Edge-class series of vessels, placed the ceremonial coin during the keel laying event.

Celebrity Beyond is the sister ship to Celebrity Edge, first in the series, and the newly delivered Celebrity Apex, which will begin its first cruises in 2021.

For more information, visit www.celebritycruises.com.

