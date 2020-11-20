Celebrity Cruises Celebrates Keel Laying for Celebrity Beyond

by Susan J. Young
The traditional keel laying coin ceremony for the new Celebrity Beyond was recently conducted at a shipyard in St. Nazaire, France. (Photo by Celebrity Cruises)

Celebrity Cruises celebrated the laying of a keel block for Celebrity Beyond this week at Chantiers de L'Atlantique's shipyard in St. Nazaire, France. The ship is the third in the line's Edge-class series and will debut in 2022.

The traditional coin ceremony is conducted to bring the ship good fortune. Celebrity, a brand that's worked to close the gender gap in the maritime industry, chose a coin from the American Innovation dollar series—one honoring Annie Jump Cannon, daughter of an American shipbuilder, a suffragist and a pioneering astronomer credited with the development of contemporary stellar classification.

“In a year that has continuously tested the strength of our industry, it is encouraging that we move forward with building Celebrity Beyond,” said Richard Fain, chairman of Royal Caribbean Group, parent company of Celebrity Cruises, in a press release. “Celebrity Beyond signals that as we prepare to return to service, we do so confidently and with great optimism about the future. ”

Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO, Celebrity Cruises, thanked colleagues and the shipyard for bringing the line one step closer to the ship's launch. She added: "We have some special surprises planned with Celebrity Beyond and I really can’t wait to share her with the world.”

Tobias King, Celebrity's project manager, and Sébastien Le Boulluec, the shipyard's project manager for the Edge-class series of vessels, placed the ceremonial coin during the keel laying event.

Celebrity Beyond is the sister ship to Celebrity Edge, first in the series, and the newly delivered Celebrity Apex, which will begin its first cruises in 2021. 

For more information, visit www.celebritycruises.com

Related Stories

Celebrity Cruises Introduces Updated 2021-22 Winter Lineup

Celebrity Cruises Unveils New “Always Included” Pricing Model

Princess Cruises Extends Pause in Cruise Operations into 2021

Ponant Pauses Select Operations Through the End of 2020

Read more on:
Cruise Information New Cruise Ships Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Beyond St. Nazaire Chantiers de l’Atlantique Richard Fain Lisa Lutoff-Perlo

Suggested Articles:

Continental United States

“Historic” Transformation of EPCOT Continues at Disney World

EPCOT will be unified with four neighborhoods: World Showcase, World Celebration, World Nature and World Discovery. Learn more here.

by Matt Turner
Norwegian Jade positioned in Hamburg Germany
Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line Unveils 2023 Lineup, Black Friday Deal

Norwegian Cruise Line opened its summer 2023 lineup of voyages and introduced a Black Friday Deal. Check it out.

by Susan J. Young
Laptop Keyboard
Your Business

Travel Experts Debuts New Website to Drive Business to Advisors

Travel Experts has launched a new website designed to help affiliated advisors generate new customers and increase sales from existing clients.

by Matt Turner