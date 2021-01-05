Nancy Iovino Joins Scenic Group as Regional Sales Director for West Coast

Luxury cruise sales veteran Nancy Iovino has joined the Scenic Group family of brands—Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Scenic Eclipse and Emerald Cruises—as its newest regional sales director working with accounts in the Southern California and Pacific Northwest regions.

Iovino brings extensive sales experience to Scenic, including her most recent role as director of sales, Southwest U.S. and Hawaii for Paul Gaugin Cruises—a role where she successfully developed collaborative business relationships with affinity groups and partner organizations to become the company’s top producing territory. With more than 25 years in the travel and cruise industries, Iovino has held successful positions throughout her career, including regional sales manager and director roles at Oceania and Crystal Cruises and numerous onboard roles with Princess Cruises.

Scenic Group includes all-inclusive river and ocean cruises and land tours that take guests to destinations across the world. Since 2008, Scenic has offered river cruises in Europe, Southeast Asia and Russia on its 15 Space-Ships and Egypt on a luxury charter. In 2019, Scenic introduced its first Discovery Yacht, the 228-guest Scenic Eclipse. Sister brand Emerald Cruises, parent of Emerald Waterways and the newly formed Emerald Yacht Cruises, has nine branded Star-Ships offering river sailings in Europe and on the Mekong, as well as the chartered river ship along the Volga River in Russia (MS Nizhny Novgorod). In 2021, the Emerald Azzurra will be the first yacht to launch under the Emerald Yacht Cruises brand—a 100-guest super yacht that will ply the warm waters of the Mediterranean, Adriatic and Red Seas.

Beyond her role with Scenic, Iovino enjoys entertaining, reading, yoga, tai chi and spending time at her vacation home in the Tennessee countryside with her husband. She is the mother of two adult children and is committed to raising funds to fight pancreatic cancer with the Hirshberg/UCLA Foundation in honor of her father.

Additional information on these and other cruises, brochures and reservations can be found at www.scenicusa.com or www.emeraldwaterways.com. Nancy will be based out of Southern California and can be reached at [email protected]

Related Stories

HAL Promotes Michelle Sutter to VP of North American Sales

AmaWaterways Announces Wine Hosts for 2021 River Cruises

Cunard Announces Sales, Marketing and Customer Service Moves

AQSC and Victory Cruise Lines Introduce New 2022 Itineraries