AmaWaterways Announces Wine Hosts for 2021 River Cruises

AmaWaterways announced the return of several popular wine hosts—including wine experts, certified sommeliers and vineyard owners—for its 2021 season. This year, the river line plans more than 60 "Celebration of Wine River Cruises" through Europe.

For example, for the first time, guests can join England’s leading wine producer, Chapel Down Vineyards in Kent on November 13, 2021 for a "Melodies of the Danube, Celebration of Wine" cruise. Chapel Down Vineyards in Kent, U.K., is a supplier to many prestigious venues across that country (and beyond), including Harrods and Selfridges, as well as being an official wine supplier to No.10 Downing street.

“As demand continues to grow for our wine-themed sailings, we are happy to welcome back some very popular wine hosts and also very excited to introduce engaging new hosts,” said Kristin Karst, AmaWaterways’ executive vice president and co-founder. “Our intimate 'Celebration of Wine' river cruises provide an added dimension to the river cruise experience as guests are able to explore both New World and Old World varietals through the lens of an esteemed wine expert while traveling through Europe’s most renowned wine regions.”

Two new itineraries will showcase Normandy's epicurean traditions and historic sites and take guests for the first time into vineyards of the country’s Burgundy region.

Those seeking an enhanced enhanced wine experience on these 2021 itineraries can join the following wine hosts:

Dr. Douglas Garman , wine expert from Europa Village Winery, on the July 8 " Impressions of the Seine & Paris " sailing

, wine expert from on the July 8 " " sailing Jason McClain , owner of McClain Winery , on the August 5 departure of " Essence of Burgundy & Provence "

, owner of , on the August 5 departure of " " L. Paul Vezzetti II , co-owner of The Vineyard at Hersey , on the "Essence of Burgundy & Provence" cruise departing August 12

, co-owner of , on the "Essence of Burgundy & Provence" cruise departing August 12 Peter Marks , master of wine, on the "Essence of Burgundy & Provence" sailing on November 4

, master of wine, on the "Essence of Burgundy & Provence" sailing on November 4 Jody Elsom , owner and winemaker, Elsom Cellars , on the November 4 "Impressions of the Seine & Paris" itinerary

, owner and winemaker, , on the November 4 "Impressions of the Seine & Paris" itinerary Kevin Gott, wine expert and educator for Wente Vineyards, on the November 11 "Essence of Burgundy & Provence" sailing

The wine hosts bring hand-picked wines onboard to serve during a special meal, tastings or seminars. Some wines come from the expert’s own winery and other selections are sourced from wineries located along the river cruise itinerary.

These voyages also offer enhanced epicurean experiences. For full details on all 2021 wine hosts for the upcoming "Celebration of Wine" river cruises through Europe, visit www.amawaterways.com.

