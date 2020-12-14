TTC Launches New Travel Protection Programs With COVID-19 Coverage

The Travel Corporation (TTC) has announced two new Travel Protection Plans that include COVID-19 coverage and a “Cancel For Any Reason” cash back benefit, giving guests an even more reason to confidently book and travel with any TTC brand.

These new features are part of TTC’s commitment to provide clients with peace of mind, knowing they will be protected for unforeseen medical emergencies, including coverage for COVID-19 and in addition to the unique new Well-being Director position already announced. These plans are available for new bookings made on or after December 15, for travel starting on April 1, 2021.

“This plan is an important addition to our booking flexibility, reduced deposit requirements, new Well-being Director position and industry-leading wellbeing protocols, which are all designed to instill confidence to travel with our brands in 2021,” said Brett Tollman, chief executive of The Travel Corporation, in a press announcement.

To better tailor the insurance to a client’s needs and risk tolerance, TTC is offering two travel protection plans—a basic and an upgraded plan, both with COVID-19 coverage. These plans offer the opportunity to “Cancel for Any Reason.” The basic plan provides 100 percent of the non-refundable trip costs in future travel credits. The upgraded plan provides 60 percent of the non-refundable trip costs in cash and another 20 percent in future travel credits.

Under both plans, COVID-19 will be considered a covered reason if a client is either diagnosed with COVID-19 or, at the direction of a government official or medical expert, is required to quarantine. Brands include Trafalgar, Uniworld, Insight Vacations, Luxury Gold, Contiki, Costsaver and Brendan Vacations.

For more information, visit the Travel Protection Plan section of the individual brand websites at ttc.com/brands.

