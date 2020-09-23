Atlas Ocean Voyages to Include Emergency Medical, Evacuation

Touted as a first for the cruise industry, Atlas Ocean Voyages will include emergency evacuation and return-to-home insurance for all guests, in keeping with its “All Inclusive All the Way” experience. The insurance covers emergency medical transportation from the ship to a local treatment center, as well as return transportation to home or a medical facility close to home, as required.

“With this first-ever included insurance coverage, our guests can enjoy peace of mind when sailing our captivating destinations and know that we take care of every detail,” said Alberto Aliberti, president of Atlas Ocean Voyages, in a press announcement.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is an all-inclusive, luxury cruise brand that will make its debut in 2021 aboard World Navigator, a small expedition ship. World Navigator will embark on her inaugural year sailing seven- to 24-night itineraries in the Holy Land, Black and Mediterranean Seas in the summer, followed by nine- to 13-night itineraries in the Caribbean, South America and Antarctica in winter 2021/22.

Beyond the emergency medical evacuation insurance, All Atlas Ocean Voyages journeys include complimentary round-trip air travel from major U.S. and Canada gateways; prepaid gratuities; alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages; Wi-Fi; L’Occitane bath amenities; free shore excursions in select ports; international gourmet dining; and onboard binoculars, coffee and tea service, and butler service in suites.

World Navigator’s construction in Portugal is on schedule and the line’s first ship will launch in mid-2021, with sister-ships World Traveller, World Seeker, World Adventurer and World Discoverer to follow before the end 2023.

Atlas Ocean Voyages says it is committed to preserving the locales and waters that its ships visit and is among the first to employ the latest conservation and sustainability technologies, including a hybrid power management and propulsion system that maximizes fuel efficiency and consumes as low as one-fifth the fuel compared to conventional cruise ship systems. Additionally, World Navigator and her sister ships utilize underwater, forward-looking sonar to confidently navigate coastal, harbor and icy polar waters, and feature an alternate hydrojet propulsion system, which helps the ship quietly cruise up to five knots without disturbing marine wildlife for incomparable up-close encounters.

Visit www.atlasoceanvoyages.com.

