AQSC and Victory Cruise Lines Introduce New 2022 Itineraries

American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC) and Victory Cruise Lines (VCL), both Hornblower companies, have introduced their 2022 itineraries with new routes and themed cruises. The sister brands also are offering an early booking discount of up to $1,200 in savings on those 2022 itineraries when they book by April 30, 2021.

“After facing an unprecedented year that has deeply affected our industry, we are looking forward to welcoming back our guests aboard American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines," said John Waggoner, founder and CEO, AQSC, in a press announcement.

Waggoner emphasized that the lines will debut two new vessels this year, ASQC's American Countess and VIctory's Ocean Victory, as well as expanded onboard accommodations and culinary upgrades. Plus, the ships will sail close to home with domestic and North American itineraries.

"We are seeing a growing demand for close-to-home, domestic itineraries, and our dedicated staff has been diligently working to create a new lineup of U.S. itineraries that will serve this growing interest and appeal to a variety of travelers," Waggoner said.

Leaf Watching, Derby Dreams

Among the new AQSC voyages? A new "Scenic Gorges in Autumn" voyage will depart October 17 and October 28, 2022. Sailing between Memphis and Chattanooga, TN, the voyage will include views of fall foliage and tree-lined bluffs, transit through the highest single-lift lock in eastern North America; and visits to such ports as Paducah, KY and Florence, AL.

In addition, AQSC's nine-day "Kentucky Derby Experience" will sail the Ohio River and its tributaries and call at Louisville, KY and Madison, IN. Departing May 2, 2022, American Countess will participate in the Kentucky Derby Great Steamboat Race. In addition, guests can choose an optional VIP premium package to the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs; it includes undercover seating and VIP lounge access.

Special Edition Voyages

Starting in February 2022, AQSC's new Special Edition Voyages will include "Exploring Haunted History" with stops along the Lower Mississippi River, and "Quilting the Fabric of America" that features expert quilters leading hands-on quilting sessions for guests. A new "Celebrate the 70s" itinerary will highlight the musical hits of the 1970s and guests can break out their tie-dyed shirts and bell-bottomed jeans.

New Victory Voyages

Victory I // Photo by Susan J. Young

New Victory Cruise Line voyages on Victory I, Victory II and the company’s newest vessel, Ocean Victory, will set sail along the Eastern Seaboard, St. Lawrence Seaway and Great Lakes from April 2022 and beyond. Among those voyages is a 17-day itinerary between Savannah, GA, and Halifax, Nova Scotia, sailing on April 10 and April 13. Port calls will include Charleston, SC, Wilmington, NC, Boston, MA and Portland, ME.

An 11-day voyage between Montreal and Detroit will set sail on September 5, September 14, September 23 and October 2. Guests will have opportunities for viewing Niagara Falls and the Thousand Islands of Gananoque, Ontario.

A new 16-day trip between Boston and Nassau, Bahamas, departs on October 27 and November 3. Guests will visit many U.S. East Coast destinations, including Baltimore, Charleston and West Palm Beach, as well as the Bahamas.

AQSC and VCL have upgraded onboard offerings and accommodations. For example, guests now can enjoy complimentary beer, wine, spirits and specialty coffees from open bars and lounges throughout the ship, as well as a morning smoothie and juice bar. AQSC and VCL have also enhanced their culinary programs to feature USDA Prime meats and fresh lobster. Guests will enjoy a host of new amenities such as handwarmers and cool cloths on the ship deck and signature culinary treats in guest cabins.

Cruises also include a one-night pre-voyage hotel stay and immersive, hop-on/hop-off excursions at top-rated ports, organized by Shore Excursions of America, which was recently acquired by Hornblower Group.

Visit www.americanqueensteamboatcompany.com and www.victorycruiselines.com.

