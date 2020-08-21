Victory Cruise Lines Adds Risk-Free Booking Policy and Promotion

Victory Cruise Lines (VCL), operated by American Queen Steamboat Company, has introduced a new "Risk-Free Booking Policy" and "Come Home to America in 2021" promotion.

Guests who book their 2021 voyages by September 30, 2020 can receive up to $1,400 in savings when they pay in full. In addition, guests have the option to change or cancel their voyage up to 121 days prior to departure and receive a 100 percent refund.

Per the offer’s terms and conditions, the $250 administration fee associated with VCL brand cruise bookings will be waived for all 2021 bookings made prior to the September 30 expiration date and cancelled at least 121 days prior to departure. The policy is valid for future and existing 2021 cruise reservations including group bookings, and is not valid for re-bookings from 2020 to 2021.

These new savings follow VCL’s recent unveiling of its enhanced health and safety protocols to keep guests, crew and the communities the vessels visit safe in the face of COVID-19 (coronavirus). New steps being implemented include pre-cruise screening, crew screening, updated boarding processes and increased sanitation measures.

The new protocols will be implemented when VCL resumes operations in 2021.

Itinerary Update

For 2021, Victory Cruise Lines will offer new 12-day and 13,-day "Discovery Beyond" Alaska expedition cruises between Vancouver, B.C. and Sitka, AK. Operating those sailings will be the line's third vessel, Ocean Victory.

In addition, Victory I and Victory II will sail itineraries on the Great Lakes as well as to the Canadian Maritime Provinces, New England and the southeastern U.S. One 12-day "Southeastern U.S." cruise will sail roundtrip to Amelia Island (Fernandina Beach), FL.

In the coming weeks, Victory Cruise Lines will announce plans for new winter itineraries for both the Victory I and Victory II.

Visit www.victorycruiselines.com.

