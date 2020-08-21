MSC Cruises and Fincantieri "Float Out" the New MSC Seashore

On Thursday, MSC Cruises celebrated the "float out" of its new 4,540-passenger MSC Seashore at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy. The 169,500-ton, mega-ship is the company's longest vessel at 1,112 feet. A float out is a major milestone in ship construction as it's the first time a new vessel touches water. Now, the ship has been moved to a wet dock as construction enters the next phase—interior work.

Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman, MSC Cruises, noted that that MSC Seashore is one of two new ships to be delivered to the line in 2021; the other the line's first LNG-powered vessel.

Setting Sail in 2021

Beginning service in 2021, MSC Seashore is the third of four Seaside-class vessels planned for MSC Cruises’ fleet; MSC Seaside and MSC Seaview launched in 2017 and 2018, respectively. It's also the first of two "Seaside Evo" ships with newly designed public spaces, more staterooms and the highest ratio of outdoor space per guest of any MSC Cruises' ship. MSC estimates that 65 percent of the new ship is being enhanced in the Seaside Evo program.

In summer 2021, MSC Seashore will offer the line's "Six Pearls" itineraries, taking guests to Genoa, Pompeii, Naples and Messina, all in Italy, Valletta, Malta; Barcelona, Spain; and Marseilles, France.

In November 2021, the ship will reposition to PortMiami, FL, for the winter Caribbean season. During late 2021 and early 2022, the new ship will sail seven-night itineraries that include a call at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, MSC Cruises’ private island in the Bahamas.

Seaside-Evo Enhancements

MSC Seashore will offer a wider range of accommodations than the previous ships in the Seaside class. That means more suites, including 28 additional terraced suites, two suites with private whirlpools and, in the MSC Yacht Club (larger than on MSC Seaview) two new categories: Deluxe Grand Suites (41 total) and Owner’s Suites (2 total) with whirlpools.

On the new ship, families also will have the flexibility of modular connected staterooms accommodating six to 10 guests. Bigger and more spacious accessible staterooms are also being added, too—75 in total available.

MSC Seashore will offer 107,639 square feet of additional deck space, and guest flow will be enhanced via two central meeting points positioned at the middle and forward part of the ship. Two new restaurants will be introduced and five specialty restaurants will be relocated to allow waterfront seating on the ship’s boardwalk. MSC Seashore will also have a new double-decker aft lounge, a larger casino and 20 specialty bars, cafes and lounges. The ship will also have a new aft pool design, an enlarged indoor pool and a new interactive waterpark. Clubs for young children and teenagers are being separated from a larger kids’ zone.

Technology-wise, the ship will have the line's MSC for Me available across multiple digital channels; a range of digital touchpoints; and ZOE, the virtual personal cruise assistant, available in every stateroom.

Eco-Friendly Features

MSC Seashore will be fitted with a state-of-the-art selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system to reduce nitrogen oxide by 90 percent. Its next-generation advanced wastewater treatment system (AWTS) will treat wastewater to a higher standard than most land-based municipal waste standards.

In addition, the new ship's hybrid exhaust gas cleaning system (EGCS) will remove 98 percent of sulphur oxide from ship emissions. MSC Seashore has a ballast water treatment system approved by the United States Coast Guard; the latest-technology system for the prevention of oil discharges from machinery spaces; and other such energy improvements as heat recovery systems and LED lighting.

MSC Seashore will also have shore-to-ship power capabilities, so when docked it can connect to a port’s local power grid to further reduce air emissions.

Visit www.msccruises.com.

Related Stories

MSC Cruises Is Restarting Mediterranean Cruising With Two Ships

Voyages to Recovery: Topical Themes to Entice Clients

Reservations Open August 26 for Crystal Esprit's 2023-24 Cruises

Diamond Princess Will Replace Sapphire Princess in South America