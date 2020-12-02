Cunard Announces Three Sales, Marketing and Customer Service Moves

North America has been a cornerstone of Cunard's success, said Simon Palethorpe, Cunard president, in a press statement. He added: "We plan on growing this ever more, including through our return to sailing in Alaska, and these three appointments will further strengthen our presence in North American market."

New VP of Sales

Jamie Paiko, currently senior director of marketing, has been appointed to vice president of sales, overseeing the Cunard national account managers and providing support to the regional sales directors and field sales team. She will also be responsible for Cunard's North American public relations efforts.

During her role as senior director of marketing she worked closely with the sales team in supporting their efforts. A 25-year veteran to the cruise industry, Paiko has served in positions at both Cunard and Princess Cruises.

New Director of Marketing

Nicole Knox, Cunard's manager of advertising and marketing in North America, has been promoted to director of marketing, where she will oversee all marketing efforts for North America.

That will encompass digital advertising, trade and consumer advertising, web, customer relationship management (CRM), direct mail and collateral. Knox joined the Cunard marketing team in 2005.

Taking Over Customer Service

Expanding his role as director of pricing and demand for Cunard North America, Jeriel Lubaton will add management of the customer service team to his responsibilities.

Lubaton already oversees pricing and performance for Cunard North America and Asia. He also leads the revenue management team and handles global executive reporting and forecasting.

