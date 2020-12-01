Carnival Corp. Names Jan Swartz Group President, Holland America Group

Carnival Corporation & plc on Tuesday announced Jan Swartz has been named group president of Holland America Group, responsible for Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn and P&O Australia, as well as Holland America Princess Alaska Tours and inter-group operations.

In 2016, Swartz was named as group president of Princess Cruises and Carnival Australia, as well as having executive oversight of the P&O Cruises Australia brand. Previously, in 2013, she was appointed president of Princess Cruises after more than 12 years working with the cruise line. Prior to this, she served as executive vice president, overseeing the line's sales, marketing and customer service operations, a position held since 2009.

In 2004, Swartz served as senior vice president of sales and customer service for both Princess and sister brand Cunard, and in 2001, she was appointed vice president of strategy and business development and worked on the P&O Princess acquisition by Carnival Corporation.

Additionally, Swartz serves as the president of the Princess Cruises Community Foundation.

In another move, Carnival Corporation named Stein Kruse to a new role as senior advisor to the chairman and to the CEO. Kruse previously served as group CEO of Holland America Group and Carnival UK. In 2013, he was named CEO of Holland America Group, responsible for Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn and Holland America Princess Alaska Tours.

Kruse served as president and CEO of Holland America Line from 2004 to 2013; he joined the line in 1999 as senior vice president, fleet operations, with overall responsibility for all Holland America Line's operations.

Previously, he served as senior vice president and chief financial officer at "K" Line America. He also oversaw financial activities in seven U.S. subsidiary companies for the global Japanese shipping company and served on the company's board of directors. Prior to joining "K" Line America, Kruse held several executive positions in the cruise industry, including executive vice president and chief operating officer for Radisson Seven Seas Cruises, and president and CEO of Seven Seas Cruise Line.

Kruse is a former vice chairman of Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) and presently serves as a director on the board of the United States Coast Guard Foundation and the board of governors of the World Trade Center Seattle.

Related Stories

Viking Taps Vice Admiral Raquel Bono as Chief Health Officer

Kari Tarnowski Named SVP Marketing for AQSC

Steve Smotrys Named Seabourn Vice President, Global Sales

Atlas Ocean Voyages Appoints Three More New Executives