Atlas Ocean Voyages Makes Atlas Ashore a Permanent Perk for Guests

Atlas Ocean Voyages is introducing a new Atlas Ashore program, giving all guests on all its sailings a choice of complimentary shore excursions at every port. The new initiative is now a permanent perk within Atlas' "All Inclusive All the Way" approach. Previously, it was offered for a limited time.

Atlas’ first new expedition vessel, the 196-passenger World Navigator, will set sail in summer 2021 with a luxe-adventure product. With the new Atlas Ashore program, guests can choose from 285 complimentary shore options during 107 port calls in the Holy Land, the Black and Mediterranean Seas, and Caribbean regions and South America.

Said Alberto Aliberti, president of Atlas Ocean Voyages, in a press announcement: “Atlas Ocean Voyages is already one of the industry’s most-inclusive luxury brands and we now deliver even greater value to all of our guests with the new Atlas Ashore program."

Additionally, travelers who make a new booking between now and March 31, 2021, will enjoy 50 percent reduced deposits and receive a complimentary one stateroom-category upgrade and an additional $600 per stateroom (based on double occupancy) to apply toward pre-cruise purchases of additional shore excursions.

“Atlas Ashore was initially conceived as a limited-time offer, but the strong response from travelers and our valued travel advisor partners convinced us that it should be a fundamental part of our product definition,” said Brandon Townsley, vice president of sales and trade partnerships, who said the goal is to help "make doing business with Atlas easy for travel advisors."

Good to know: Atlas’ "Plan With Confidence" flexible travel policy provides travelers a 100 percent refund of deposited funds up to 91 days prior to sailing. Plus, they can change their reservation as many times as they want up to 15 days before their voyages’ sail date. They can even change their destination and sail with Atlas in another part of the world or choose to cancel at least 15 days or more prior to the departure date and be assured of a 100 percent future cruise credit.

For more information, visit www.atlasoceanvoyages.com.

