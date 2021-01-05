Atlas Ocean Voyages To Introduce First L’Occitane SeaSpa

Atlas Ocean Voyages and L’Occitane en Provence are teaming up to launch the first-at-sea luxury SeaSpa by L'OCCITANE on the new World Navigator. That 196-passenger ship will sail on Holy Land and Black and Mediterranean Seas voyages, starting in July.

Frederic Darque, L’Occitane, general manager, global B2B and spa, L’Occitane en Provence, said that "travelers at sea can enjoy the same high-quality treatments as they do on land, a fully integrated well-being journey to the sunny soils of the South of France.” While this is the company's first venture operating a spa at sea, it currently operates more than 100 land-based spas in 30 countries.

World Traveler's guests can choose from spa treatments that combine exclusive sequences, all hand-performed, with ingredients from Provence, certified in origin. Among the choices will be the 90-minute "Sleep & Reset Massage,” which has proven effective for sleep quality, as tested and accredited by the European Sleep Center in Paris.

The new 947-square-foot SeaSpa by L’Occitane will be located on the main deck, Deck 4. Guests will be welcomed at a reception room that will include the Relaxing Pillow Mist, L’Occitane’s signature scent.

Therapists will then invite guests into one of two treatment rooms for their SeaSpa by L’Occitane experience. Afterwards, guests can relax and detox in SeaSpa’s infrared sauna or relax in the Serenity Lounge, which has ocean views through expansive windows.

As another benefit of the Atlas Ocean Voyages and L’Occitane partnership, all staterooms and suites on World Navigator will also include complimentary L’Occitane shampoo, hair conditioner, body wash and handwash.

During World Navigator's inaugural season in summer 2021, guests will sail on seven- to 24-night itineraries in the Holy Land, Black and Mediterranean seas, before repositioning for nine- to 13-night itineraries in the Caribbean, South America and Antarctica during winter 2021-2022.

Atlas said on Tuesday that World Navigator’s construction is on schedule and the ship will launch in July 2021, followed by World Traveller and World Seeker in 2022 and World Adventurer and World Discoverer in 2023.

For more information, visit www.atlasoceanvoyages.com.

