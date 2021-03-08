AmaWaterways Creates New 46-Night "Seven River Journey Through Europe"

AmaWaterways has announced the river cruise industry's longest itinerary—a new, 46-night "Seven River Journey Through Europe" on four ships, departing June 1, 2023.

Curated by Rudi Schreiner, president and co-founder, AmaWaterways, this new, grand experience will take 144 guests through 14 European countries. Guests will receive a choice of more than 130 complimentary excursions plus new tours and exclusive experiences.

This new concept is akin to the lengthy, all-encompassing itineraries that ocean lines operate as grand voyages or World Cruises; those have proven extremely popular in late 2020 and early 2021 with many of those selling out immediately.

Reservations will open to the general public on March 15. "Seven River Journey through Europe" fares will start at $25,999 per person, based on double occupancy Category E accommodations. Port charges are additional. Fares will include transfers between ships; complimentary laundry and portage service; all gratuities onboard and for shore excursions; and a dedicated cruise manager.

Four Different Vessels

Guests booking this itinerary will sail on four different AmaWaterways' river vessels during the five-week journey.

Here's the line-up of voyages in this 46-night adventure:

June 1 - 8, 2023: A maLyra will sail roundtrip from Paris, France on the Seine River

will sail roundtrip from on the June 8 - 13: AmaKristina will sail from Lyon to Tarascon, France on the Saône and Rhône Rivers

will sail from to on the and June 13 - July 4: AmaPrima will sail the Rhine, Moselle and Main Rivers from Basel, Switzerland to Amsterdam, the Netherlands to Vilshofen, Germany

will sail the and from to to July 4 - 17: AmaVerde will sail the Danube River from Vilshofen, Germany to Giurgiu, Romania.

Guests will have the opportunity to visit 17 UNESCO World Heritage sites and enjoy local epicurean experiences. Highlights will include sailing through romantic Paris, visiting Normandy's D-Day landing beaches, enjoying an exclusive visit to Germany's Lahneck Castle and visiting off-the-beaten-path sites in Croatia, Serbia, Bulgaria and Romania, among other countries.

"With the pent-up demand for travel we are seeing and the increase in requests for our longer cruises, we feel this is the perfect time to introduce our incredible, all-new Seven River Journey,” said Schreiner in a press statement. “The initial response has been remarkable since we first teased the news of this experience, and I am confident that we will exceed expectations when we set sail in June 2023."

Onboard, guests can expect fine dining and wines at every meal in multiple onboard venues. An onboard wellness host also will offer such classes as core strengthening, stretching and yoga.

Visit www.amawaterways.com for full itinerary details.

