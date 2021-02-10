AmaWaterways to Host One-Off Sailing for Spanish-Speaking Travelers

Based on the success of its previous sailings “with a Latin touch” and growing interest from the Hispanic market, AmaWaterways announced its March 24, 2022 sailing aboard the new AmaSiena will cater exclusively to the Spanish-speaking market.

The special seven-night "Enchanting Rhine" river cruise will sail from Basel, Switzerland to Amsterdam, the Netherlands. It will be hosted by a bilingual cruise manager, who will deliver briefings in English and Spanish. Additionally, the sailing will offer a daily tour with a Spanish-speaking guide, daily cruise programs in Spanish, Spanish menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and two evenings of Latin-inspired music to accompany the cruise’s other onboard entertainment.

Debuting in 2021, the AmaSiena will have spacious staterooms with AmaWaterways’ signature twin balconies, a Sun Deck walking track, a swim-up bar, a sunny Main Lounge and a complimentary fleet of bikes. AmaSiena is the sister ship to the AmaLea and AmaKristina.

Beyond the included tours and regionally inspired cuisine, guests can enjoy other amenities like the wellness program, which includes four guided fitness classes per day. Guests will have access to complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the ships and Entertainment on Demand systems in each stateroom with the latest movies, a music library and more. Included in their cruise fare, guests on board can experience The Chef’s Table specialty restaurant. Complimentary wine, beer and soft drinks are available with lunch and dinner, sparkling wine with breakfast, complimentary bottled water is provided daily in all staterooms and guests will also enjoy a daily “Sip & Sail” complimentary cocktail hour.

