Emerald Waterways Unveils New River Cruise Experiences for 2022

Emerald Cruises will offer new experiences for 2022 on European rivers. This week the river line released the first-edition of its 2022 European River Cruise brochure, laying out the itineraries and related land packages. Here are some of the highlights.

The new experiences include an extended city stay in historic Amsterdam on Rhine river cruise itineraries; a once-in-a-decade excursion to Amsterdam’s Floriade Horticulture Expo; and five-day Christmas Market cruises on the Rhine River, Danube River and, for the first time, the Rhône River in southern France.

City Stays for 2022

Emerald Cruises’ city stays can be added to most sailing itineraries. New for 2022, Amsterdam joins Berlin, Prague, Paris and Madrid on the list of cities that can be added to the beginning or end of a river cruise.

On a selection of sailings on the Rhine River—such as Emerald's eight-day "Jewels of the Rhine" sailing—guests can now extend the trip with two nights in a centrally located hotel in the heart of Amsterdam, daily breakfast and transfers to and from the airport.

Visiting the Floriade

In 2022, guests on select Rhine sailings and Amsterdam city stays will have the chance to visit the Floriade Horticulture Expo, which takes place in the Netherlands every 10 years between April and October. Set in an Amsterdam park, the floriade showcases the latest trends and developments of the Dutch horticulture industry.

Popular with visitors who are gardeners and horticulture lovers, the Floriade has 40 presentations from other countries, a greenhouse complex, cable car ride over the park, pavilions with sustainable innovations and an arts and culture program.

The Floriade is available on such itineraries as an eight-day "Holland and Belgium in Bloom" itinerary, which also pays a "tulip time" spring visit to Keukenhof Gardens in the Netherlands.

Five-Day Christmastime Cruises

To appeal to passengers seeking a shorter holiday season getaway, Emerald Cruises has increased its portfolio of Christmas market river cruises in 2022 with a selection of five-day itineraries on the Danube River, Rhine River and, for the first time, the Rhone River.

On the five-day "Christmas in Southern France" river cruise, guests take a festive journey through medieval southern France, visiting Christmas seasonal markets large and small and feasting on traditional fare while witnessing Christmas traditions in true Provençal style.

Early Booking Savings

Guests booking their 2022 European river cruise by February 28, 2021 will receive a savings of up to $2,000 per couple or discounted roundtrip airfare of $295 per person. Those paying in full 12 months in advance of sailing will receive an additional 10 percent off when booking Panorama Balcony Suite categories C and above.

As with all Emerald Cruises sailings, daily excursions, meals, gratuities, port charges, ship transfers and wine and beer with dinner and lunch, plus all gratuities are included in the price of the sailing. In addition, all bookings come with the line’s flexible booking policy that allows guests to defer travel plans and transfer to an alternate departure date or itinerary up to 60 days prior to departure with no Emerald Cruises fees.

For more information, visit www.emeraldwaterways.com.

