Uniworld Adds New 2022 Oberammergau Extension and Netherlands Itinerary

Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection introduced a new pre-cruise extension in celebration of Oberammergau, as well as a new itinerary, "Dutch Delight," for 2022.

“We’re ready to bounce back and bring our guests the experiences they deserve in 2022,” said Ellen Bettridge, president and CEO of Uniworld, in a press announcement. “With last year’s Oberammergau being postponed, we’ve been working behind the scenes to ensure our pre-cruise extension offers our guests even more VIP access and inclusions than ever before.”

Pre-Cruise Oberammergau Extension

Uniworld will offer its new pre-cruise Oberammergau extension on select sailings of S.S. Beatrice’s "Delightful Danube" itinerary in conjunction with Oberammergau’s 42nd production, running from May 25 through September 14, 2022. Guests who book this four-day pre-cruise extension will experience a morning of leisure in Oberammergau, followed by the Passion Play.

The extension package also includes a three-course dinner during the show, hotel transfer from Munich International Airport, a one-night stay in Munich, a two-night stay in Oberammergau, premium reserved seating to the Passion Play, two dinners, transportation to and from the show, and more.

New "Dutch Delight" Itinerary

In 2022, Uniworld will launch a new eight-day "Dutch Delight" itinerary. While sailing through the Netherlands, guests will discover the spectrum of Dutch life, from bustling cities to rural towns. Highlights include Amsterdam, the lovely port town of Harlingen, known for its beaches, and Nijmegen, the oldest city in the Netherlands, They'll also see wooden houses and windmills and browse craft shops along the way.

On select dates, the itinerary will also include access to the seventh International Horticultural Expo Floriade Expo 2022, a decennial "living laboratory" of flora with exhibitions and businesses that share ideas for a greener, healthier way of life.

Deal: Uniworld will offer guests a 12 percent early price discount on 2022 sailings booked and paid in full by March 31, 2021. This offer is valid on all itineraries, and for the first time will include Suite room categories.

