MSC Cruises Details Two New Dining Concepts for MSC Virtuosa

MSC Cruises released details about two new dining concepts—Hola! Tacos and Cantina and Indochine—debuting on the new MSC Virtuosa. The line took delivery of the ship, the 18th in its fleet and a sister to MSC Grandiosa, last month.

In a press statement, Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises, said dining onboard the line's ships aims to be "a gastronomic adventure with authentic food, globally inspired menus and culinary artistry."

Hola! Tacos and Cantina

Open for lunch and dinner, the new Hola! Tacos and Cantina will offer a fast-casual, street-food dining concept with Latin American and Mexican-inspired dishes and drinks.

Menu choices will include blue corn tacos, nachos, beef empanadas, tamales, tortilla soup and vegetarian tacos. Beverage choices will include a "Top 10" list of tequilas and mezcals. The restaurant's signature salsa bar will offer a choice of six home-made salsas and a large selection of spicy sauces as well as a fresh guacamole station to round out the experience.

One nifty approach? Guests can choose to make their own guacamole at their table or, alternatively, have it made for them, whatever their preference. For dessert, cruisers can pop into the new Mexican Ice Cream Taco Bar.

Indochine

A second new onboard dining concept is Indochine, which will offer guests Vietnamese classics with a French twist, dipping into two different heritages and cooking styles. The menu will include vegetarian and vegan dishes, as well as family-style options to share among friends.

Menu choices will range from green papaya salads and beef bo buns to French roasted snails and veggie Vietnamese crêpes; plus, the restaurant will have healthy and balanced options. Guests can choose from combinations of sweet, sour, salty, bitter and hot flavors.

In addition, the restaurant will offer an ample wine list and signature tropical cocktails.

Dining Diversity

Butcher’s Cut will serve specialty cuts of meat and seafood

In total, MSC Virtuosa will have five specialty restaurants, five main dining rooms, a 1,336-seat buffet restaurant and 21 bars and lounges. Among those options are three popular MSC Cruises specialty restaurants found on the line's other ships:

The traditional American-style steakhouse, Butcher’s Cut, will serve specialty cuts of meat and surf and turf, cooked in an open kitchen.

will serve specialty cuts of meat and surf and turf, cooked in an open kitchen. The stylish Kaito Teppanyaki restaurant will offer a modern East-West cooking style of Japanese cuisine on two teppanyaki grills.

restaurant will offer a modern East-West cooking style of Japanese cuisine on two teppanyaki grills. Kaito Sushi Bar will provide an intimate dining experience, allowing guests—seated above the promenade—to watch fresh sushi, sashimi and tempura being prepared by master sushi chefs.

For more information on MSC Cruises' MSC Virtuosa, visit www.msccruisesusa.com.

