Holland America, Princess Cancel June 2021 Alaska Cruises From Seattle

Holland America Line and Princess Cruises have both cancelled more June 2021 cruises departing from the Port of Seattle to Alaska, while still expressing hope that ongoing discussions with U.S. and Canadian government officials may still permit some later sailings from Seattle to Alaska this summer.

Holland America's Update

Holland America is extending its pause of cruise operations to now include all June 2021 roundtrip sailings to Alaska from Seattle. That impacts six voyages by Eurodam and Oosterdam with a port call at Victoria, British Columbia, Canada.

In a press statement, the line said: "At this time, Alaska cruises sailing roundtrip from Seattle departing in July and onward have not been cancelled. Following the earlier Canadian Transport Ministry Interim Order that closed Canadian ports to passenger vessels, discussions continue with Canadian and United States government authorities to try to preserve remaining Seattle Alaska sailings."

Holland America Line previously announced the cancellation of all 2021 Alaska cruises to or from Vancouver, B,C.

“We continue to stay actively engaged in dialogue with authorities in Canada and the United States to understand what cruise opportunities may still exist in Alaska, knowing how important this market is not only to our brand, but to the communities and individuals who depend on our business,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line, in an announcement. “We share with our guests the disappointment of canceling these voyages, and we remain hopeful that we can operate some of the Alaska cruise season.”

Guests currently booked on the canceled roundtrip Seattle-Alaska June departures will automatically be moved to an equivalent cruise in 2022 at the 2021 fare—with all cash and Future Cruise Credit (FCC) funds moved to the new booking.

Once a new booking confirmation is received, if guests decide not to accept the 2022 cruise booking, they will have the option to decline the booking and receive an FCC of 110 percent of any cash paid. Guests will also be able to request a full refund of all monies paid to Holland America Line.

The minimum FCC is $25 and will be valid for sailings departing through December 31, 2022, and will be moved to the guest's loyalty account. Non–cruise fare purchases (shore excursions, airfare, gifts, dining and spa) will be transferred to a new booking or automatically refunded via the method of payment used to purchase the goods or services.

Other booking and cancellation conditions and policies may apply if the cruise was not booked through Holland America Line. For more information, visit www.hollandamerica.com.

Princess Cruises Update

Sister Carnival Corporation brand Princess Cruises said it continues to work with various United States and Canadian government officials to try to preserve a portion of the Alaska 2021 cruise season, but that the company is extending its pause of cruise vacations for sailings from Seattle through June 27, 2021.

That affects seven-day Alaska Inside Passage cruises on Emerald Princess and Majestic Princess. For guests booked on a cancelled voyage, Princess will offer to move guests to the equivalent cruise in 2022.

The rebooking process will have the added benefit of protecting the guests’ 2021 fare on their 2022 voyage. Alternatively, guests can choose an FCC equivalent to 100 percent of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 10 percent of the cruise fare paid (minimum $25) or a full refund to the original form of payment.

Requests must be received through this online form by April 15, 2021 or guests will automatically receive the FCC option. FCCs can be used on any cruises booked by and sailing by December 31, 2022. Princess will transfer the commission earned by travel advisors from the cancelled 2021 cruise to the new booking in 2022 for bookings that were paid in full.

The most current information and instructions for booked Princess guests affected by these cancellations, and more information on FCCs and refunds, can be found online at www.princess.com.

Related Stories

HAL, Princess Cruises Outline 2021 "Alaska Land" Options

Cunard Will Host Two Voyages in 2023 for 100th Anniversary

U.S. Congressional Group Asks Canada to Reconsider Cruise Ban

Viking to Operate Special Sailings This May for U.K. Residents