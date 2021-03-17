Cunard Celebrates 100 Years of World Cruising With Two Voyages in 2023

Celebrating the 100th anniversary of its first world cruise, and the first continuous circumnavigation of the globe by a passenger liner, Cunard Line will offer two "Centenary World Voyages" in 2023. The voyages on Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria will mirror many ports of call from Cunard’s first world sailings on its ships RMS Laconia and MS Samaria.

Two Voyages Departing New York

Queen Mary 2 will operate a 117-night "Centenary World Voyage" roundtrip from New York, departing January 3, 2023. Ports of call will include Colombo, Singapore and Hong Kong, emulating RMS Samaria’s 1923 world sailing. Other itinerary highlights? The ship will overnight in Dubai, U.A.E., Sydney, Australia and Cape Town, South Africa as it sails from Southampton, U.K., to Asia, Australia and South Africa.

On January 20, 2023, Queen Victoria will sail a 92-night "Centenary World Voyage" from New York to Southampton, U.K. Passengers will visit RMS Laconia’s 1922-23 port calls with stops in Hong Kong, New York, Singapore, Mexico's Cabo San Lucas, Colombo in Sri Lanka, San Francisco, two Hawaii ports (Hilo and Honolulu), plus Manila in the Philippines. The ship will also call at Aruba, Jordan, the South Pacific island nation of Tonga and Naples, Italy, plus a full Panama Canal transit.

Guests will be able to enjoy a program of exclusive events and parties, both ashore and onboard, with entertainment and dining reflecting each region of the world visited.

In addition to the full world voyages, cruisers can also book individual segments from two to 40 nights in duration.

Cunard’s "Centenary World Voyages" are part of Cunard’s program of new sailings now available to book. Past guests who book before May 24, 2021 may receive up to $1,200 per person discount off launch fares.

Australasia Voyages

In 2023, the line's third ship, Queen Elizabeth, will enjoy a season of home port sailings around Australasia with a selection of two to 28-night voyages. Guests can depart from Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Fremantle, Australia, as well as Auckland, New Zealand.

To learn more about the new options, visit www.cunard.com.

