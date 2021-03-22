Royal Caribbean Restarting in the Bahamas June 12

Royal Caribbean will restart select operations beginning June 12, 2021. The cruise line over the weekend announced a summer lineup of night-night cruises onboard Adventure of the Seas, setting sail this June from new homeport Nassau, Bahamas. Stops will include back-to-back days on Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island destination in the Bahamas, as well as Grand Bahama Island and Cozumel, Mexico.

Travelers can book their roundtrip cruise as soon as Wednesday, March 24. Note: The new itineraries departing through August, which will sail with vaccinated crew, will be available to adult guests who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and those under the age of 18 with negative test results.

“The vaccines are clearly a game changer for all of us, and with the number of vaccinations and their impact growing rapidly, we believe starting with cruises for vaccinated adult guests and crew is the right choice,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International in a press announcement. “As we move forward, we expect this requirement and other measures will inevitably evolve over time.”

Itinerary Highlights

Royal Caribbean’s limited summer series with Adventure offers guests the opportunity to spend two consecutive days on Perfect Day at CocoCay, where all staff will be fully vaccinated. Here, guests can enjoy the tallest waterslide in North America among Thrill Waterpark’s 13 waterslides; Up, Up & Away, the helium balloon that floats up to 450 feet in the air; and the first floating cabanas in the Bahamas at Coco Beach Club. As the sun sets, travelers can unwind with a cocktail in hand on Chill Island’s beaches or at the largest freshwater pool in the Caribbean, Oasis Lagoon.

At Grand Bahama Island and Cozumel, guests can select from a variety of Royal Caribbean shore excursions to enjoy the turquoise-blue waters, island vibes, and each destination’s culture, history, cuisine and natural beauty.

Adventure of the Seas

Adventure of the Seas offers guests a host of experiences, including The Perfect Storm, dual-racer waterslides Cyclone and Typhoon, and the signature FlowRider surf simulator, as well as kids aqua park Splashaway Bay. Entertainment and dining venues include (but are not limited to) Izumi, known for its menu of fresh sushi and sashimi; the cruise line’s popular steakhouse, Chops Grille; and Latin-inspired lounge Boleros.

Note: Details on additional health and safety measures to be implemented by Royal Caribbean will be announced at a later date. The cruise line’s comprehensive health and safety measures to come leverage expert guidance from the Healthy Sail Panel, Royal Caribbean Group’s head of public health and chief medical officer, and local government and health authorities.

In addition, vacationers must meet the travel requirements of the Bahamas; this may include receiving a negative PCR test result before their arrival, testing upon arrival into the country and filling out appropriate entry forms. The most up-to-date policies can be found at the Bahamas’ website, www.bahamas.com.

For more information on Adventure’s limited series of summer cruises, visit hwww.royalcaribbean.com.

