Hurtigruten Details Flagship Expedition Cruise for 2023

This week, Hurtigruten revealed a new flagship sailing for the 2023 season. Onboard the MS Roald Amundsen, the world's first battery hybrid expedition cruise ship, passengers will travel along the Northwest Passage following the footsteps of famous Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen. The sailing departs August 18, 2023.

“The Northwest Passage – In the Wake of the Great Explorers” is a 26-day itinerary taking expedition fans from the Gold Rush town Nome, Alaska through the Bering Strait, Chukchi Sea, Beaufort Sea and the Amundsen Gulf, before arriving at Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. The onboard expedition team includes experts covering biology and wildlife, a professional photographer, an archaeologist and one or more Inuit cultural interpreters.

The MS Roald Amundsen will navigate the ice floes and islands of the stunning Northwest Passage, known as one of the most challenging stretches of water to navigate, while bringing to life for guests the local history and culture of the surrounding area. The expedition team will choose locations along the route to arrange escorted landing, small boat cruising for onshore exploration, and opportunities to spot wildlife in all its natural habit from whales, seals and, on the rare occasion, polar bears.

MS Roald Amundsen

Hosting around 500 guests, MS Roald Amundsen is a battery hybrid-powered expedition cruise ship. Specifically designed for expedition cruising, MS Roald Amundsen has a “revolutionary” battery hybrid propulsion system which, together with other green technology, reduces fuel consumption and cuts carbon dioxide emissions by 20 percent.

Onboard, guests can expect a comfortable environment in the public spaces and personal cabins, along with multiple dining venues, including restaurants Aune, Fredheim and Lindstrøm serving Norwegian and Nordic tradition, as well as international cuisine and local inspiration.

Citizen Science

Guests can feed their curiosity in the Science Center: Join fun talks, wildlife spotting and experiments with scientists and the expedition teams and help contribute to research through Citizen Science projects around the world. The Center is the heartbeat of MS Roald Amundsen, staffed by Hurtigruten's expedition team and packed with state-of-the-art technology and high-tech gadgets.

