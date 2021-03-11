Celebrity Outlines 2023 Galapagos Itineraries, Operated by Three Ships

Celebrity Cruises has introduced six, in-depth itineraries for sailings around Ecuador's Galapagos Islands in 2023. The voyages start on New Year’s Eve 2022.

Guests can choose to sail on the luxurious mega-yacht, Celebrity Flora, as well as Celebrity Xpedition and the 16-passenger Celebrity Xploration. Certified naturalists from Galápagos National Park will be onboard to provide commentary and perspective for guests.

In 2023, Celebrity Flora will offer "Outer Loop" and "Inner Loop" itineraries around the Galapagos. The new vessel's design is inspired by the islands with use of many natural materials. Celebrity Flora also features the latest environmental technologies. On both the Outer Loop and Inner Loop itineraries, guests will head out to spot exotic wildlife, walk on volcanic islands and black-sand beaches, and observe the islands' eco-beauty.

In addition, Celebrity Xpedition and Celebrity Xploration will both offer seven-night "Galapagos Northern Loop" and seven-night "Galapagos Southern Loop" itineraries.

In the Galapagos Islands, Celebrity's expedition-style cruises are all inclusive. So, guests will receive such included features as twice-daily shore excursions, locally sourced cuisine from menus crafted by a Michelin-starred chef, drinks, unlimited Wi-Fi, tips, luxury hotel stays and flights between Ecuador and the islands. Celebrity also will provide equipment for guest use during the cruise; that includes everything from snorkeling gear to wetsuits, binoculars and more.

Celebrity also plans to offer robust 10-to-16-night vacation packages for 2023. These combine a Galapagos voyage with additional time to explore the many "bucket list" sites of Quito, Ecuador, as well as Lima and Machu Picchu, Peru.

For more information, visit www.celebritycruises.com.

