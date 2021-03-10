Virgin Voyages to Name Third Ship Resilient Lady, Setting Sail in 2022

Virgin Voyages announced it will name its third ship Resilient Lady, and the cruise brand also revealed itineraries for the ship's 2022 debut. The line announced the details on International Women’s Day.

About the name: In a blog post on its website, Virgin Voyages said, "Our collective resilience has been the theme of the last year; growing, prevailing and looking toward a future that we’ve never been more grateful for—which is why it was important to us that the name we chose for our newest lady ship reflect the strength of our past and the power of our future."

Virgin Voyages will offer two different voyages on Resilient Lady in the Mediterranean, including:

"Greek Isles" Itinerary: Guests can immerse themselves in Greek history and culture in Athens before island-hopping to Santorini , Rhodes , Crete and Mykonos . The "Greek Isles" itinerary also will feature an overnight stay in Mykonos.

Guests can immerse themselves in Greek history and culture in before island-hopping to , , and . The "Greek Isles" itinerary also will feature an overnight stay in Mykonos. "Adriatic (With Greek Isles)" Itinerary: Sailing from Athens, the ship will spend a day at sea before docking in Dubrovnik, Croatia the following morning. With a 2 a.m. departure the following morning from Dubrovnik, cruisers will have plenty of shore time in the city and environs. Other calls include Kotor, Montenegro and Corfu and Argostoli, Greece.

Resilient Lady will be the line's second ship to sail the Mediterranean; the other will be sister ship Valiant Lady. “Sailing in the Med is such an extraordinary experience, and we’re so excited to bring the adventure of a Virgin Voyage to this beautiful place,” said Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group, in a press statement.

Resilient Lady is scheduled to begin sailing in summer 2022.

For more information, visit www.virginvoyages.com.

