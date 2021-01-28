Bermuda Tourism Authority Names New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

The Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA) has announced Douglas Trueblood as the organization’s next chief sales and marketing officer, filling a key post left vacant November 30, 2020. Trueblood, a veteran marketing leader with diverse global experience in high-profile hospitality brands, is slated to begin his duties with the organization February 1, 2021.

Trueblood will manage all aspects of the BTA’s sales, marketing and communications to travel consumers, guided by the "Bermuda National Tourism Plan." He replaces Victoria Isley, the BTA’s first chief sales and marketing officer. Isley is now the chief executive officer of Explore Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina. Trueblood will report to Glenn Jones, interim chief executive officer of the BTA.

"Douglas has the precise global experience, skillset and energy needed to lead our sales and marketing efforts,” said BTA chairman Wayne Caines in a press announcement. “Bermuda’s pandemic management and the BTA’s strategy-building have the island’s tourism product well-positioned for recovery as the world prepares to return to travel."

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

Trueblood joins the BTA after serving in a senior leadership role at the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board, where he managed up to a $20 million annual budget. During his tenure in the Bahamas, he developed effective marketing strategies and led a team of 13, which drove sales and promoted the destination.

Before his most recent role in the Caribbean, Trueblood worked for destinations, resorts and theme parks in the United States, Singapore, Japan, Dubai and Poland. Meantime, in the media arena, he has vast experience delivering strategic marketing initiatives for leading publications, including Billboard Magazine, The Hollywood Reporter and one of America's largest metropolitan U.S. newspapers, the Los Angeles Times.

Related Stories

Jamaica Ups Testing Capacity to Accommodate Travel Requirements

Karisma’s Marketing Provider Makes Leadership Promotions

BVI’s Saba Rock to Reopen This Spring Following Complete Rebuild

Anguilla Tourist Board Appoints Stacey Liburd as Dir. of Tourism