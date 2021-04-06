Fairmont El San Juan Hotel Launches Custom "Do-Over" Event Packages

Fairmont El San Juan Hotel in Puerto Rico is focused on helping guests reconnect and recreate milestone celebrations that have been missed over the last year. These customized “do-over” events organized by a dedicated team of expert planners can include weddings, family reunions, honeymoons, babymoons, anniversaries and birthdays, among others.

Situated on 12 acres of Isla Verde beach and located within close proximity to the airport and city, Fairmont El San Juan Hotel will make every celebration memorable, while maintaining safety standards. With both indoor and outdoor venues, the hotel offers versatile wedding or special event spaces, from the patio under the hotel's 300-year-old banyan tree to beachside ceremonies or one of the hotel’s elegant ballrooms.

For Intimate Weddings

With the “Intimate Weddings Package,” couples receive accommodations, ceremony and reception venues, and basic set-up, including floral centerpieces. After the ceremony, the special day will continue with an hour of welcome canapés and signature drinks before a celebratory toast and four-hour open bar. For dinner, couples will get to choose between a seated three-course meal or food stations for their guests to enjoy. There is a 50-person limit.

Couples can select from a variety of outdoor venues, including the iconic 300-year-old banyan tree or El San Juan Beach Club, perfect for an oceanfront celebration. Indoor spaces include The Grand Ballroom, which has 18-foot ceilings and an outdoor terrace.

For Recreating Milestone Celebrations

Milestone birthdays, anniversaries and other major celebrations can be recreated for those craving reconnection with their loved ones. From a private intimate dinner under the banyan tree or by one of the pools to traditional Puerto Rican experiences, such as fishing excursions, midnight fire jumps or ocean dips on Noche de San Juan, there is something available for all.

Luxury Honeymoons and Babymoons

Many couples are eager to take their long-awaited honeymoon but are still unable to travel to a far-flung international destination. With Fairmont El San Juan Hotel being located within U.S. and not requiring a passport, the beachside location provides the feeling of being far away with the ease of domestic travel. The resort also offers a special “Grand Romance Package,” designed for honeymoons or babymoons; the package includes breakfast served in-room or at the signature restaurant, Caña by Juliana Gonzalez, champagne, chocolates and late check-out. Couples can also take advantage of the dedicated Well & Being Spa and book an array of treatments from massages, body scrubs and facials.

For all types of ‘do-over’ celebrations, the resort’s collection of villas offers the perfect accommodation for small groups or couples. The Banyan, Pool and Ocean Villas, as well as the Casa Del Mar Suite are independent and luxurious accommodations away from the main tower of the hotel allowing for even more privacy.

Fairmont El San Juan Hotel follows Accor’s global cleanliness and prevention standards under the brand’s “ALLSAFE” certification label, developed with and vetted by Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspections and certification.

Visit www.fairmont.com/puerto-rico.

