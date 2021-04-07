Caribbean Travel Marketplace Opens Registration

Registration has opened for the Caribbean Travel Marketplace. Slated for May 11-14, 2021, the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA)-hosted event will be virtual this year.

Noting the advantages of a virtual conference, Vanessa Ledesma, CHTA’s acting CEO and director general, asserted participants will be able to add more meetings to their schedules from the comfort of their offices, while saving on travel and accommodation expenses. She anticipates exchanges as participants interact with regional and international colleagues in a cyber-setting. The virtual event allows more time to engage with trade, consumer media and influencers; network; and showcase destinations.

To accommodate expanded offerings, Caribbean Travel Marketplace will be held over the course of four days instead of its traditional two-day run. “The virtual format allows us to incorporate other elements to supplement the event without impacting the core appointments,” said Ledesma in a press announcement; she additionally encouraged participants to review the “How to Marketplace” webinar, which guides attendees through the myriad Marketplace offerings.

Pre-conference informational sessions will help attendees gain a better understanding of regional destinations, as well as what they should know about the rapidly changing entry requirements and safety protocols. To spur participation, CHTA says it has created flexible, affordable registration fees; would-be attendees are encouraged to take advantage of reduced “Early Arrival” fees that are available until April 12.

In addition to the variety of business and networking opportunities available during Marketplace, Ledesma’s team plans to highlight the region’s unique attributes. Caribbean Travel Marketplace will also introduce participants to the association’s membership drive, CHTA: Forward Together, which reminds stakeholders why membership in the trade association is vital for destinations and for the profitability of the private sector, which fuels the Caribbean tourism and hospitality industry.

For more details, visit www.chtamarketplace.com.

