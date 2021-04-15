Beaches Resorts Expands Commitment to Children With Autism

In honor of Autism Acceptance Month (April), Beaches Resorts has announced its expanded its commitment to families with children on the autism spectrum, ensuring a safe, fun and comfortable vacation experience that’s tailored to their needs. According to Beaches Resorts, one in 54 children diagnosed with autism in the U.S. and special needs travel continues to be one of the fastest-growing family travel segments as well as one that is severely underserved. Building upon an existing partnership with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES)—a global leader in cognitive disorder training and certification—Beaches Resorts has extended its Advanced Certified Autism Center (ACAC) accreditation through 2023.

Through this ACAC recertification process, over the next several months, Beaches Resorts’ team members in Jamaica and Turks and Caicos will be eligible to participate in advanced autism training virtually, with an emphasis on the resorts’ key touch point areas, including kid’s camps, entertainment, front desk/reception, food and beverage and watersports operations. This recertification process will also expand to training of team members at the Airport Arrival Lounge/Reception Area in Montego Bay, Jamaica and Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, which offer the first point of contact for Beaches Resorts’ arriving guests.

The all-inclusive family resort company in collaboration with IBCCES will also launch a Sensory Stimulation Guide for guests with sensory needs, providing comfort and an understanding of what to expect in each designated area of the resort. The guide, which outlines the degree of sensory stimulation in a specific area or event, allows families to easily plan and navigate their visit based on their individual needs. Designated Low Sensory Areas will also be identified at all resorts, allowing guests to find comfort in designated spaces should they need a break from sensory stimulation. These locations will be easily identifiable through resort maps, onsite signage and in pre-travel planning materials.

In 2017, Beaches Resorts became the first resort company in the world to be recognized by IBCCES as a Certified Autism Center (CAC) and, as part of their larger Sesame Street partnership, also introduced Julia, a four-year-old girl on the autism spectrum, who brought an exclusive new activity to Beaches Resorts: Amazing Art with Julia. Two years later, the resort company then became the first to attain the Advanced Certified Autism Center (ACAC), recognized by IBCCES.

