Anguilla Approves COVID-19 Exit Strategy, Updates Entry Requirements

Anguilla’s executive council has approved a “COVID-19 Exit Strategy,” comprising a series of revised entry protocols, some of which will become effective immediately, while others will be introduced in phases over the coming months. The strategy is designed to safely transition the island from this extended period of economic contraction towards generating the business activity needed to revitalize the economy.

The following measures came into effect on Monday, April 12:

The stay-in-place mandate for international travelers who are fully vaccinated, with the final dose administered at least three weeks (21 days) prior to arrival, is reduced from 14 days to seven days. (Persons will still be required to submit a test three to five days prior to their arrival, be tested on arrival and at the end of the quarantine period.) Multi-generational families and/or groups with a mix of unvaccinated and vaccinated persons will all have to quarantine for a 10-day period, utilizing only approved short-stay services.

The Entry Application Fee for fully vaccinated visitors staying under 90 days in a villa or hotel is $300 per individual, and $200 for each additional person. The Entry Application Fee for fully vaccinated returning residents or visitors who are staying in an approved private dwelling home is $300 per individual, and $200 for each additional person. The Entry Application Fee for unvaccinated returning residents or visitors who are staying in an approved private dwelling home is $600 per individual, and $200 for each additional person.

Effective May 1, the following protocols will apply:

All persons traveling in groups (i.e., more than 10 persons) must be fully vaccinated to enter and attend or conduct any mass gatherings in Anguilla, (e.g., weddings, conferences, etc.). Spa, gym and cosmetology services will be allowed if both guests and staff therapists/consultants are fully vaccinated (i.e., three weeks have passed since the final dose of an approved vaccine). All frontline hospitality workers, along with port and transportation staff are required to receive the COVID-19 vaccination (first dose by May 1).

It is estimated that 65 to 70 percent of Anguilla’s resident population will have been fully vaccinated by the end of June 2021, enabling the island to achieve herd immunity. Starting on July 1, Anguilla will remove the fee and quarantine requirements for visitors who are fully vaccinated at least three weeks before arrival. The entry protocols will be further revised in phases, leading to the elimination of all requirements by October 1, 2021.

Phase 1 runs from July 1 through August 31, 2021.

All visitors to Anguilla who are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 are required to be fully vaccinated at least three weeks before arrival. Fully vaccinated persons will not be tested upon arrival. Additionally, persons with evidence of full COVID-19 vaccination will not be required to quarantine on arrival if the final vaccine dose is administered at least three weeks before date of arrival. All persons entering Anguilla will still be required to produce a negative COVID-19 test three to five days before entry.

Multi-generational families and/or groups with a mix of individuals who are not eligible for the vaccine (i.e., children), will not need to quarantine, but they will need a negative PCR test three to five days ahead of arrival, and may be tested on arrival and subsequently during their stay.

Unvaccinated returning residents will be required to:

Produce a negative COVID-19 test three to five days prior to arrival

Submit to a COVID-19 test on arrival

Quarantine for 10 days in approved accommodation

Phase 2 runs from September 1 through September 30, 2021.

Unvaccinated returning residents will be required to:

Produce a negative COVID-19 test three days prior to arrival

Submit to a COVID-19 test on arrival

Quarantine for seven days in approved accommodation

Phase 3, which signifies the culmination of the government’s “COVID-19 Exit Strategy,” comes into effect on October 1, 2021.

The travel authorization application for entry will be removed. It will be the duty of all transport operators to ensure that their passengers have all the necessary documentation for entry, including evidence of completed COVID-19 vaccinations and pre-arrival tests for unvaccinated returning residents.

Additionally, all Phase 2 provisions for unvaccinated persons remain in place. The legal requirements for businesses providing services to short-stay guests (those operating in the bubble) will be removed entirely.

For travel information, visit www.ivisitanguilla.com.

