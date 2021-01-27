Karisma Hotels & Resorts’ Mexico Properties Certified as Autism Aware

Autism Double-Checked (ADC), an autism training company for the hospitality industry, has announced that all Mexico-based properties in the Karisma Hotels & Resorts portfolio are now certified as Autism Aware, adding confidence to travel advisors in addressing lodging options for the autism community when they travel.

Every member of staff at every resort who interacts with the public has completed the Autism Double-Checked Foundation Course in “Assisting Guests with Autism.” Karisma properties that completed the training include Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Cancún, Azul Beach Resort Riviera Cancún, Generations Riviera Maya, El Dorado Royale, El Dorado Casitas Royale, El Dorado Maroma, Palafitos Overwater Bungalows, El Dorado Seaside Suites and Hidden Beach Resort.

Karisma Hotels will take a further, even bigger, step forward in 2021. All staff that have completed the Foundation Course training will progress on to the second Core Course phase. This training is job-specific and is the only training available to the travel industry, according to ADC, that drills down to potential situations that may arise in a job-specific situation.

“Karisma is strongly committed towards responsibility as we have established in our company’s Sustainability Policy, where inclusion and acceptance of differences directly contributes to Sustainable Development Goal 10,” said Beat Muller, ADC senior director of operations for Mexico in a press announcement.

ADC co-founder and CEO Alan Day added: “Inclusion is only possible if you understand the population that you wish to include. It takes specialized training to understand autism, in general, and the difficulties of travel with autism, in particular.”

The autism community in the U.S. is approximately 10 million people who, according to Autism Double Checked, are eager to travel and are brand loyal to companies that understand their needs. The online training is offered in English and Spanish and accessible 24/7 to accommodate work schedules.

