AIC Hotel Group to Host Travel Advisor Training Program

AIC Hotel Group has announced the launch of ALL INstitute—a “360 approach to travel advisor training, zeroing in on the core business practices that maximize industry success.” This program brings travel professionals detailed insight on key product updates, marketing, social media, public relations, weddings incentives. The nine-course training program will begin on February 2, 2021 with an introduction by vice president of sales, Ash Tembe, and will follow with weekly live classes covering a variety of topics.

Each 20- to 25-minute learning session will be offered live from February to April, twice a week and with two available time slots for travel advisors to choose from and create their own schedule. The sessions will also vary by knowledge levels ranging from introductory to master as the months go along, with the first three classes covering quick product overviews, basics of social media and AIC Hotel Group’s travel advisor portal, All In Agents. Advisors who participate in the program and complete a minimum of six sessions will receive an official ALL INstitute certificate of completion and marketing materials for their website.

Participants who attend all nine courses will be entered into a raffle to win seven nights at any of the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels, to take their business to paradise and enjoy the "Office with a View" program. Additionally, ALL INstitute graduates will be considered first for FAM invites.

AIC Hotel Group is exclusively contracted by RCD Hotels to spearhead the sales and marketing efforts for luxury hotel properties throughout Mexico and the Caribbean, including Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana, Hard Rock Hotel Cancun, Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta, Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos, Nobu Hotel Los Cabos and UNICO 20 ̊87 ̊ Hotel Riviera Maya, as well as in the U.S., including Eden Roc Miami Beach, Nobu Hotel Miami Beach and Nobu Hotel Chicago.

Visit www.aichotelgroup.com.

