Petra Roach Named CEO of Grenada Tourism Authority

After the announcement that she would be leaving Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI), Petra Roach has officially been announced as the new chief executive officer for the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA). Roach had previously been with BTMI for the last 27 years, holding various positions, including vice-president of marketing and sales for the United Kingdom, director of sales and marketing for the U.S., global head of markets and interim CEO. She successfully elevated the Barbados brand to its current heights and has been instrumental in Barbados’ increase in airlift, the GTA said in its announcement, adding her in-depth knowledge of both marketing and the tourism industry will be a welcomed skillset to her new role.

The board of directors of the GTA said it recognized the importance of international marketing expertise and powerful relationships and contacts within the tourism and airline industries as a requirement for the role of CEO. In this position, Roach will lead the destination through its pandemic recovery process, placing an emphasis on innovative and competitive marketing campaigns. The GTA calls this “an exciting and game-changing time for Grenada’s tourism.”

“Petra is a recognized leader in the tourism sector, and we are thrilled she has agreed to take on the challenge the GTA has presented her,” said GTA chairman Barry Collymore. “This is a huge win for Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, as we saw the urgent need to have someone with not only the understanding of the Caribbean marketplace, but with the skillset to help lead our unique destination through recovery and start a new chapter for our tourism product.”

Added Roach: “I feel honored to lead the team as GTA’s new CEO and be tasked with pushing forward GTA’s success during these challenging, but equally exciting times. I also look forward to working with all of the industry stakeholders, as we collectively chart a dynamic upward course for the destination.”

