Iberostar to Vaccinate All Employees in the Dominican Republic

Iberostar announced it has begun the process of vaccinating its more than 3,000 employees in the Dominican Republic. This initiative, which has been coordinated alongside the Ministry of Tourism and Public Health of the government of the Dominican Republic, falls into line with Iberostar's vision and mission of responsible tourism, which is centered in the care of its people and the environment, it said in a press release.

The vaccination process began the last week of April at all of Iberostar’s hotels in the Dominican Republic and is planned to be completed by the end of June. With this initiative, Iberostar continues to reinforce its commitment to protecting the well-being of its employees, customers and partners. This initiative is the latest measure to be implemented by Iberostar under its “How We Care” program, which has over 300 hygiene, health and safety measures and was created by a medical advisory board, keeping in mind the company’s circularity policies.

American travelers booking a stay at any of the hotel-chain properties in Punta Cana, Puerto Plata or Bayahibe, and returning to the U.S., will benefit from Iberostar’s complimentary assurance package, “Travel at Ease,” which includes free COVID-19 antigen tests and a range of other services in the event that their vacation is disrupted due to testing positive for COVID-19. Some of these services are an extension of stay at no cost, isolation rooms with all necessary amenities, contactless room service, free in-room entertainment, special discounted rate for another adult to accompany the family if the guest is an adult traveling alone with children, and a full refund in case of early departure.

Iberostar hotels in the Dominican Republic include the Iberostar Grand Bavaro, Iberostar Selection Bávaro, Iberostar Punta Cana and Iberostar Dominicana, all four located in Punta Cana, as well as the newly opened Coral Level at Iberostar Selection Bávaro. In Bayahibe, Iberostar Selection Hacienda Dominicus, and in Puerto Plata, Iberostar Costa Dorada.

Visit www.iberostar.com.

Related Stories

Meliá Hotels Begins Vaccination of All Employees in Punta Cana

Bahia Principe Golf Partners With PGA, Rebrands Ocean’s 4 Course

Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana Is Now Open

Palladium Names New Director of Retail Affairs for North America