Meliá Hotels Begins Vaccination of All Employees in Punta Cana

Meliá Hotels International has begun the vaccination of its 2,200 employees in Punta Cana. In coordination with the Department of Public Health, this is part of a larger strategy to prioritize the tourism industry in the Dominican Republic to make the country a safe destination to receive millions of visitors after the pandemic.

On Sunday, April 25, 370 employees of Paradisus Palma Real received their first dose, with the goal of vaccinated 800 people per day to complete all first doses by Wednesday, May 5. The second and final dose of the vaccine, supplied by Sinnovac, is scheduled for May 25. After which all 2,200 company employees in the Dominican Republic will have been vaccinated.

The process was carried out in a large, outdoor public area in Paradisus Palma Real, following the standards of the “Stay Safe With Meliá” program, certified by Bureau Veritas. During the process, representatives of local agencies such as Cestur, the Provincial Health Authorities, the State Epidemiology Service and the Ministry of Tourism were present to offer their support and congratulate the Meliá teams for the quality of the protocols and their efficiency in planning and organizing the entire process.

“The vaccination of our team members in a key destination such as Punta Cana makes us very excited for the future of tourism and our company, said Gabriel Escarrer, EVP and CEO of Meliá Hotels International, in a press statement. “It is a crucial measure to ensure the safety and health of both our guests and employees, as well as for the destination.”

Meliá’s hotels in Punta Cana include Paradisus Punta Cana Resort and The Reserve at Paradisus Punta Cana Resort, Paradisus Palma Real Golf & Spa Resort, The Reserve at Paradisus Palma Real and The Grand Reserve at Paradisus Palma Real, Meliá Punta Cana Beach Resort and The Level at Meliá Punta Cana Beach Resort, and Meliá Caribe Beach Resort.

Related Stories

Grenada Reduces Quarantine for Fully Vaccinated Travelers

Sandals Resorts International to Add Three Resorts in Jamaica

Puerto Rico Updates Entry Guidelines

Two Elegant Hotels Reopen as All-Inclusive by Marriott Resorts