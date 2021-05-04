Palladium Hotel Group Names New Director of Retail Affairs for North America

Palladium Hotel Group has announced the appointment of Stefany M. Jones as its director of retail affairs. In her new role, Jones will lead sales revenue, business relations and brand recognition for strategic accounts in the North America market.

Jones is a sales and marketing professional with over 18 years of experience in the travel agency industry specializing in account management, marketing and business development. Her accomplishments, according to Palladium, include working with internal and external partners to strategically grow the business accounts exponentially every year from different points of sale around the globe. Jones joins the Palladium Hotel Group team with extensive experience in fast-paced and high-volume Caribbean, Mexico and Central America key destinations and hotels. Jones also has previous experience negotiating and executing sales for online brands, travel advisor groups, consortia accounts and airline brands by building compelling, data-driven product offerings and establishing long-term supplier relationships to optimize profitability.

“Stefany’s extensive experience working with one of the world’s largest wholesale and retail travel operators brings valuable insight to Palladium Hotel Group,” said Pilar Arizmendi-Stewart, vice president of sales and marketing for Palladium Hotel Group, in a written statement. “We are excited to expand our business relations and brand recognition on strategic accounts in the North American market.”

Palladium Hotel Group is a Spanish hotel chain with 48 hotels in six countries: Spain, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Italy and Brazil and operates 10 brands: TRS Hotels, Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts, Palladium Hotels, Palladium Boutique Hotels, Fiesta Hotels & Resorts, Ushuaïa Unexpected Hotels, Ayre Hoteles, Only YOU Hotels and Bless Collection Hotels, as well as licensed brand Hard Rock Hotels in Ibiza and Tenerife.

Visit www.palladiumhotelgroup.com.

Related Stories

Petra Roach Named CEO of Grenada Tourism Authority

Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun to Debut Outside Hotel Zone This Year

Zemi Beach House Adds New Director of Sales & Marketing

Wyndham Adds New Private Island Beach Resort in Belize