Wyndham Adds New Private Island Beach Resort in Belize

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has announced the opening of Turtle Island Beach Resort, Trademark Collection by Wyndham in Belize. The hotel, operated by Wyndham Hotels & Resort’s management division, is set on a private island on the west side of Ambergris Caye, just five minutes by boat from San Pedro Town. The resort marks the third Wyndham-branded hotel in Belize and the second hotel on the island to convert to the Trademark Collection by Wyndham.

The addition in Belize is the latest in the brand’s fast growth trajectory around the world over the past four years, with approximately 115 hotels in the U.S., Canada, Belize, Mexico, St. Maarten, Curaçao, Australia, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium.

Turtle Island Beach Resort, Trademark Collection by Wyndham offers eight beach houses and five pet-friendly villas with water views, as well as an infinity pool, spa, fitness center, beach bar and signature Turtle Island Restaurant. With its location just offshore, Ambergris Caye is largely protected from the strong currents of the Caribbean by the Belize Barrier Reef, the second largest barrier reef in the world and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Easily accessible from the mainland, the hotel offers a quick, complimentary boat transfer for guests from San Pedro Town.

The resort’s villas have two bedrooms with a full kitchen, terrace and a private pool, while the beach houses have one bedroom, a fully equipped kitchen and a terrace with a thatched roof, offering the best sunrise views. Guests can enjoy complimentary kayak and paddleboard experiences right at the resort’s beach, or world-class snorkeling and diving expeditions at the nearby Hol Chan Marine Reserve and Mexico Rocks. The hotel is also home to a turtle sanctuary lagoon where three turtles are being nurtured back to health.

Turtle Island Beach Resort, Trademark Collection by Wyndham joins two additional Wyndham properties in Belize: Ramada by Wyndham Princess Belize City and Costa Blu Beach Resort, Trademark Collection by Wyndham.

Daniel Reigl serves as the general manager of Turtle Island Beach Resort, Trademark Collection by Wyndham.

Visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

