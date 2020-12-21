What’s New in Belize

There’s plenty going on in the country of Belize as we close out 2020 and head into the new year. Here’s a sampling of what you need to know on the hotel front.

Revamped Resorts (Open Now)

The latest offering from Naia Resort and Spa is Solvei, a five-bedroom, three-story beach house with an elevator and “every amenity a luxury traveler could ever want.” Danish for “path of the sun,” Solvei has plenty of deck space, ample communal areas and 360-degree views of the Caribbean and jungle-clad mountains. Service includes a full-time concierge with optional chef and transport choices, while Naia’s spa, fitness center and yoga studio beckon just across the street.

At Itz’ana Resort & Residences, guests can now relax and indulge in two- and three-bedroom private beachfront villas overlooking the Caribbean Sea. Perfectly situated for those seeking privacy and respite, the 5,200-square-foot accommodations have indoor-outdoor living areas, picturesque views and secluded pool cottages, located at the rear of each villa. Each is also just steps from the beach.

Ka’ana Resort, which opened December 1, is located deep in Belize’s jungle and “marries bespoke excursions with boutique accommodations.” The property’s villas and suites have been redesigned; the villas are now complete with plunge pools and outdoor tubs.

New and Notable Properties (Coming Soon)

Scheduled to open March 2021, Alaia Resort, Autograph Collection will be the first Marriott-branded property in Belize and will operate as the first true four-diamond beachfront resort on Ambergris Caye. The boutique hotel will have 35 hotel units, 56 two-bedroom units and eight oceanfront villas. A spa and fitness center, pool, rooftop pool, multiple eateries, wedding venue and beach club will also be included within the site.

Alaia Resort, Autograph Collection

Margaritaville Resort Belize—the brand’s first Belizean oceanfront property—is set to open in early 2021. The “island oasis” resort, which can only be reached by boat, is located within Ambergris Caye and will have 71 condo-style residences. Onsite amenities include a beach sports center, two separate pools, Margaritaville-style eateries and private, 400-foot pier. Good to know: The resort will reclaim all its water from ocean and will maintain a garden for growing food for guests and owners.

Located on Ambergris Caye, Belize Marriott Ambergris Caye Resort & Residences will have a 203-key oceanfront resort and more than 70 condominium homes. Just a stroll from the heart of San Pedro town, the property will have an Old World colonial-style with local Belizean hardwoods throughout and San Pedrano family heirlooms in the main lobby space. The resort is scheduled to open in December 2021.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Caye Chapel, located on a sustainably focused private island in the heart of Belize's largest marine sanctuary, is set to debut in 2021. Right on the edge of the UNESCO World Heritage-designated Belize Barrier Reef, the 280-acre private island will be Four Seasons first resort in Belize, comprising 50 private estates, 35 residences and 100 guestrooms and suites. A significant golf component with an 18-hole course designed by Greg Norman will also be debuted, along with a nature and conservation institute by noted explorer Fabien Cousteau.

American Airlines Pre-Flight Testing

In November, American Airlines expanded its partnership with “LetsGetChecked,” an at-home testing option, to offer PCR testing to customers traveling to Belize. American is currently operating service to Philip S. W. Goldson International Airport from Miami, Charlotte and Dallas-Fort Worth. Travelers six years old and up must complete PCR testing within 72 hours of departure. Visitors who do not take a test prior to travel must take one upon arrival in Belize and are required to quarantine in their booked place of stay should they receive positive test results.

