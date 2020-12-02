All-Inclusive Updates in the Caribbean, Mexico and Beyond

Here’s a roundup of all-inclusive news in the Caribbean, Mexico and beyond.

Saint Lucia’s Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa Reopens

Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa, an all-inclusive resort in Saint Lucia, reopened on October 31. Celebrations kicked off with Halloween-themed activities and entertainment, including costumes, a haunted house, special spooky performances, grand opening fireworks, and a steak and lobster dinner (all while observing social distancing and government health and safety protocols).

Saint Lucia has received the best travel ranking from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Very low risk with the “No Travel Health Notice” designation and Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa received the Government of Saint Lucia’s COVID-19 certification. The resort’s team has been training and are prepared to provide a safe and healthy vacation experience from wellness monitoring to comprehensive sanitizing and cleaning protocols. The resort has 85 oceanfront acres, a mile-long beach, five pools and outdoor venues.

The seating capacity at all the restaurants has been reconfigured to allow for spacing. There will still be theme night dinners and BBQs on the pool deck and the Coconut Walk restaurant is now serving breakfast, lunch and dinner à la carte with digital menus available via QR code.

Guests can also explore Saint Lucia on off-property tours, in addition to the resort’s exclusive Catamaran Cruise to the Pitons.

Good to know: Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa offers “Worry Free Reservations” and up to 50 percent savings, plus a $1,200 instant credit. Kids under three stay for free and those ages three to 17 stay for just $59 per night.

What’s New at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana reopened on November 5. The Karisma Hotels & Resorts resort in the Dominican Republic has 208 oversized suites in seven categories, including Swim-Up Suites.

Guests can immerse themselves in Nick lifestyle with personal SpongeBob SquarePants and Dora the Explorer interactions, full access to Aqua Nick, Club Nick and enjoy the opportunities of getting slimed and sleeping in the Pineapple Villa.

Following months of updates after closing on March 20, Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana has reopened with “Karisma Peace of Mind,” Karisma’s well-being program that comprises new health protocols, updated guidelines and other best practices, including alignment with Delos Well Living’s International WELL Building Institute and Well Living Lab, in conjunction with the Mayo Clinic and with endorsements by Deepak Chopra.

During the holidays, the hotel will be hosting daily, family-friendly activities for kids and parents alike. Guests can spend Christmas Day participating in exclusive activities such as making holiday souvenirs at Club Nick, taking Christmas photos with their favorite characters in festive outfits, and enjoying entertainment and shows.

The resort’s New Year’s Eve Celebration will include live music to dance any stress away with the Nickelodeon family. The guests can kick off the New Year by making every kid’s dream come true with meet-and-greets at Plaza Orange with fan-favorite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Warwick Paradise Island – Bahamas To Reopen Nov. 21

At press time, Warwick Paradise Island – Bahamas was set to open its doors for overnight stays on November 21, with the adults-only resort offering all-inclusive rates starting from $299 per room, per night, double occupancy. The resort will emphasize the “Warwick Cares” initiatives focused on social interactions, hotel cleaning practices and workplace protocols.

“Warwick Cares” includes wearing of masks at all times with exemptions for food and beverage consumption, sunbathing or in guestrooms. Social distancing will be enforced throughout the resort with floor markers, so guests don’t crowd one another at high-traffic locations. The resort is employing intense cleaning measures in guestrooms, public spaces and back-of-house areas. All associates are trained on the enhanced protocols, policies and procedures with everyone outfitted with regulatory personal protective equipment (PPE).

Additionally, over the summer, Warwick Paradise Island – Bahamas received the “Clean and Pristine” certification, which verified the resort is adhering to the Bahamas government-approved health and safety guidelines for tourism entities. Warwick Paradise Island was given the “Clean and Pristine” insignia and continues to undergo regular review to ensure the standards are being upheld.

An all-inclusive vacation at Warwick Paradise Island covers all meals and snacks; alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages; use of the 24-hour fitness center (limited to four guests at a time) daily activities and entertainment; as well as gratuities, taxes, surcharges and 12 percent value added tax. (Note: The resort charges a $10 net, per person, per night, resort fee that is not included in the room rate.)

Warwick Paradise Island – Bahamas provides travel professionals with commission up to 20 percent on client reservations. Travel advisors receive 20 percent commission for rack rate reservations; 15 percent commission for special promotional and seasonal packages, as well as wedding and honeymoon packages; and 10 percent commission on reservations using special government, military, AARP, AAA and senior traveler rates (65 and over).

Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusive Opens Following Renovations

Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusive began welcoming travelers back this fall with newly renovated oceanfront rooms. The accommodations have been enlarged and updated with oceanfront views, as well as newly updated bathrooms and modern furniture.

Totaling an investment of $5 million, the recent renovations at Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusive bring a slew of new and expanded features to the resorts’ 15 two-story buildings. Among the most impressive of the renovations are the expanded room sizes, with accommodations gaining 75 square feet, allowing for even more space and comfort.

High-tech additions to the rooms include an additional color changing light strip effortlessly controlled via remote.

Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusive, along with sister property Divi Aruba All Inclusive, has unveiled several new incentives, including a flexible booking policy, which allows changes and cancellations with no penalty up to 24 hours prior to arrival and no deposit required at time of booking.

As part of the inclusive experience, guests can enjoy an array of amenities, including four freshwater pools, a fitness and watersports center, nightly entertainment held outdoors, 10 dining options and eight bars. Guests can enjoy outdoor dining and table service in lieu of buffets (one of the resorts’ newest features includes live à la carte cooking restaurants at two of the dining venues).

Curtain Bluff Reopens With New Services

Curtain Bluff on Antigua reopened for its 59th season, following a temporary closure.

As part of Curtain Bluff’s commitment to providing confidence and peace of mind to guests and associates, the resort has implemented an enhanced health and safety protocol program, designed based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization and local Antiguan regulations and guidance.

Tip: The all-inclusive resort is making it more enticing to visit with five discount offers currently available. From 25 percent off for those guests that visit October 24 through December 16, to 30 percent off for families that visit May 1, 2021 to August 13, 2021, and more. All offers still provide the regular property inclusions, such as daily meals, drinks, select activities and VIP airport transfer.

Curtain Bluff on Antigua has reopened for its 59th season.

Curtain Bluff, which hosted the 22nd annual Curtain Bluff Tennis Challenge in November, provides a variety of spatially distant activities for guests. The scheduling of the resort’s yoga classes and snorkeling and diving trips has been spaced out to allow for deep sanitization after uses. The same added safety measures will be implemented with the use of all other beach toys, such as kayaks, Hobi cats, paddle boards and water bikes.

The resort’s oceanfront 5,000-square-foot spa has launched a menu of new guest experiences, including “Waterless Body Treatments.” As for dining, newly rolled out this season is Bento Box cabana beach/pool service.

Antigua remains a low-risk destination for travelers, with direct flights from most major U.S. cities.

Sandals South Coast Debuts New Swim-Up Rondoval Suites

Sandals South Coast in Jamaica, which reopened on October 1, will debut the world’s first Swim-Up Rondoval Suites, positioned on a 17,040-square-foot pool oasis, this December. In addition, the property will offer a “reimagined” 112-room Dutch Village with direct access to two new swim-up pools. A modern wedding venue is also being added to the garden in the Italian Village.

Sandals first introduced the Rondoval design at Sandals Grande Antigua, followed by Sandals Grande St. Lucian, Sandals Grenada and Sandals Royal Barbados.

The 20 Swim-Up Rondoval Suites at Sandals South Coast are the newest evolution — each measuring 22 feet in diameter with 20-foot conical ceilings. Indoors, they’ll have custom furnishings and suite bathrooms will include a suspended stone vanity with a Hollywood lit mirror.

Bringing guests closer to the water, these swim-up suites also will offer private plunge pools, ornamented with Italian glass-clad fountains and Indonesian limestone, plus guests can access the resort’s zero-entry, 17,040-square-foot pool, touted as the longest in the Western Hemisphere.

The new Swim-Up Rondoval Suites and renovated Dutch Village suites are now accepting reservations for arrivals beginning December 10, 2020.

Swim-Up Rondoval Suites at Sandals South Coast

Haven Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa Fully Opens

Haven Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa has announced that it is fully open and in operation. The adults-only, all-inclusive, oceanfront resort is actively catering to vacationers seeking a luxurious beach getaway. Because the safety of guests, staff and community remains a top priority, Haven has put in place strict safety guidelines and health protocols.

To commemorate the grand reopening, travelers can enjoy rates up to 50 percent off including the exclusive Serenity Club suites with private, oceanfront, swim-out pools. Haven Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa is also offering guests three exciting packages:

“ Back to the Beac h” Package: Perfect for couples looking to reconnect and rejuvenate, it offers a two-for-one deal where your better half stays for free. To qualify, travel must be completed by January 2, 2021.

h” Package: Perfect for couples looking to reconnect and rejuvenate, it offers a two-for-one deal where your better half stays for free. To qualify, travel must be completed by January 2, 2021. “ Our Resort, Your Office ” Package: Designed for remote workers, this package invites digital nomads to bring their laptops and work from the beach with a view. Enjoy up to 50 percent off rates when travel is completed by January 2, 2021.

” Package: Designed for remote workers, this package invites digital nomads to bring their laptops and work from the beach with a view. Enjoy up to 50 percent off rates when travel is completed by January 2, 2021. “Book Now, Beach Later” Package: For the traveler that wants to take advantage of opening rates, but isn’t ready to travel just yet, this package allows guests to book their stay now for travel in 2021 and still enjoy rates discounted up to 45 percent off.

Sirenian Bay Resort & Villas Welcoming Guests Again

Sirenian Bay Resort & Villas is welcoming guests again. The property also announced the opening of 12 new bungalows at the luxury, family-owned all-inclusive boutique resort in Placencia, Belize. As the Belize international airport opened to travelers on October 1, 2020, the Belize Tourism Board has created a “Tourism Gold Standard” recognition program to enhance hotels for the safety of travelers. Sirenian Bay reopened as a Gold Standard Property with a redesigned all-inclusive guest experience. Unique to Belize, the owners of Sirenian Bay also have their own tour company in Placencia, Captain Jak’s, which will allow guests to experience consistent gold standard policies and procedures throughout every step of their trip.

The one- and two-bedroom beachfront bungalows offer ocean or pool views, sleep from two to six guests and have private porches or balconies and outdoor showers. In addition to the newly opened bungalows, the resort has three villas ideal for multigenerational families of all ages, large groups, and wedding parties. The villas can host from two to 14 guests and offer optional personal chef services and private butlers, private pools, and outdoor living areas. Each villa has a full kitchen, spacious living areas, and comfortable bedrooms with over-sized bathrooms. For those looking for a longer stay, the resort has the Hummingbird Apartment — a one bedroom, one bath unit with a full kitchen, loft bed, and cozy living area. Complimentary local ground transportation from the airport and other amenities ensure that from beginning to end, your vacation will be relaxing and hassle-free.

Belize is an English-speaking country filled with adventure, culture and history. Direct flights to Belize City are offered on many major airlines from cities including New York, Atlanta, Miami, Dallas, Houston, Minneapolis and more.

