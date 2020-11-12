Aruba Partners With JetBlue on Entry Testing

JetBlue announced Aruba has become the first Caribbean nation to partner with the airline for entry testing through its testing partner, Vault. Aruba made the decision to begin accepting the PCR test facilitated by Vault’s technology platform for JetBlue customers after assessing the supervised testing process. It also comes as a result of the airline’s initiative to work with destinations to promote safer travel with easy testing.

Aruba has required negative COVID-19 PCR test results since reopening to visitors in order to protect travelers and residents and allow them to enjoy the island and contribute to the tourism industry, which drives the Aruban economy. The supervised at-home test facilitated by Vault’s platform is the first and only saliva-based test accepted for entry of JetBlue customers by Aruban authorities. The test option with Vault provides convenience, quick turnaround and accuracy, according to JetBlue. Vault facilitates all testing conducted by its collaborating laboratory. JetBlue customers receive a dedicated customer support phone line through the process.

“We continue to prioritize the health and well-being of our visitors and locals through advanced safety protocols,” said Ronella Tjin Asjoe-Croes, CEO of Aruba Tourism Authority, in a press announcement. “This partnership provides our visitors with an added level of convenience and ensures that once travelers arrive on our sunny shores, they can immediately enjoy their trip and head straight to our award-winning beaches.”

FREE CRUISE NEWSLETTER Like This Story? Subscribe to the Cruise Newsletter! The latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments in the cruise industry. Keep up on the latest cruise industry news. Subscribe Now

The simple saliva test is administered via online video connection facilitated by Vault, with a test supervisor who helps ensure the customer is providing their sample properly. The sample is then overnighted to a laboratory for processing within 72 hours. In addition to priority support, Vault has created a dedicated landing page for JetBlue customers with current travel scheduled to Aruba, located at learn.vaulthealth.com/aruba.

JetBlue customers traveling to Aruba on a JetBlue Vacations package also get the Insider Experience, including free airport transfers and access to a trained team of local Insiders at their service throughout their stay, at no extra charge.

Related Stories

Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusive Opens With Renovated Accommodations

Biden Administration Should Be Good News for Cuba Travel

Curaçao Opens to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Residents

CTO Launches “Caribbean Awaits” Campaign