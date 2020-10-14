Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusive Opens With Renovated Accommodations

Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusive will begin welcoming travelers back this fall with newly renovated oceanfront rooms. The accommodations have been enlarged and updated with oceanfront views, as well as newly updated bathrooms and modern furniture.

Totaling an investment of $5 million, the recent renovations at Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusive bring a slew of new and expanded features to the resorts’ 15 two-story buildings. Among the most impressive of the renovations are the expanded room sizes, with accommodations gaining 75 square feet, allowing for even more space and comfort. Each room comes with a private balcony or patio, custom furniture and brand-new corner closets doubling as nightstands. Highly threaded, soft linen from India has been chosen for the king and queen beds.

King-bed rooms also now have an additional sofa-bed and two chairs, with double-queen rooms offering two easy chairs and a corner bench. In the newly designed bathrooms, guests will find custom vanities and showers with full closing doors. Premium aloe vera shampoo and body wash will come in every shower along with large, soft bath towels sourced with Indian fabrics.

High-tech additions to the rooms include an additional color changing light strip effortlessly controlled via remote. USB charging stations now come standard beside each bed for easy and convenient charging access. Rooms also have smart 55-inch televisions.

To celebrate the new room designs and operations resuming, both Tamarjin Aruba All Inclusive and Divi Aruba All Inclusive are offering an "Endless Summer Promotion" with all-inclusive rates as low as $170 per person per night—a 60 percent savings. The special rates are available for travel between January 4 and March 31, 2021 at Divi & Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusives when booked by October 31, 2020. In addition to these all-new low rates, kids 12 years and under can stay, play and eat for free and kids ages 13 to 17 are only $30 per child, per night in room with paying adults.

The resorts have also unveiled several new incentives, including a flexible booking policy, which allows changes and cancellations with no penalty up to 24 hours prior to arrival and no deposit required at time of booking. A “Warm Welcome” includes a fully stocked minibar with water, soft drinks, beer, wine and room service with the resorts’ full menu available for the first 24 hours, should guests need to quarantine upon arrival.

As part of the inclusive experience, guests can enjoy an array of amenities, including four freshwater pools, a fitness and watersports center, nightly entertainment held outdoors, 10 dining options and eight bars. Guests can enjoy outdoor dining and table service in lieu of buffets (one of the resorts’ newest features includes live a la carte cooking restaurants at two of the dining venues). Located in the open-air Pelican Terrace and Cunucu Terrace, the live a la carte cooking restaurants allow guests to select from a nightly themed menu, ranging from Caribbean, Italian, Mexican and even barbecue-inspired entrees, and have their meal prepared right there in front of the them.

Visit www.tamarijnaruba.com.

