Curtain Bluff to Reopen on October 24 With New Services

Curtain Bluff on Antigua will reopen for its 59th season, following a temporary closure, and again begin welcoming guests beginning October 24, 2020.

As part of Curtain Bluff’s commitment to providing confidence and peace of mind to guests and associates, the resort has implemented an enhanced health and safety protocol program, designed based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization and local Antiguan regulations and guidance.

Tip: The all-inclusive resort is making it more enticing to visit with five discount offers currently available. From 25 percent off for those guests that visit October 24 through December 16, to 30 percent off for families that visit May 1, 2021 to August 13, 2021, and more. All offers still provide the regular property inclusions, such as daily meals, drinks, select activities and VIP airport transfer.

Tennis lovers will be happy to hear that Curtain Bluff will still host its annual week-long tennis event filled with pros, lessons, and nonstop matches. The 22nd annual Curtain Bluff Tennis Challenge will be held November 7-14.

In addition to tennis, Curtain Bluff provides a variety of spatially distant activities for guests (think Bocce ball, shuffleboard, pickle ball, table tennis and access to its two beaches). The scheduling of the resorts yoga classes and snorkeling and diving trips has been spaced out to allow for deep sanitization after uses. The same added safety measures will be implemented with the use of all other beach toys, such as kayaks, Hobi cats, paddle boards and water bikes. Parents can enjoy such activities while their children participate in programs at the CeeBee Kids Club with two daily sessions in an open-air pavilion building.

For the reopening, the resorts oceanfront 5,000-square-foot spa is launching a menu of new guest experiences, including “Waterless Body Treatments,” which encompasses a traditional body scrub by using products that exfoliate the skin without the need for rinsing off with water. DIY services will now be available, as well; book appointments with a therapist to learn how to do a body massage, various lip and facial treatments.

As for dining, newly rolled out this season is Bento Box cabana beach/pool service. Available from noon to 4 p.m., guests will be served items such as coconut shrimp with green papaya salad, freshly made hummus with field greens and handmade burgers.

Antigua remains a low-risk destination for travelers with direct flights from most major U.S. cities.

Visit www.curtainbluff.com.

