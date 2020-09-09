Ocean Club Resorts Achieves Green Globe Certification, First in Turks & Caicos

Ocean Club Resorts’ two all-suite resorts located along Grace Bay Beach has announced that Green Globe, the worldwide program for sustainable travel and tourism, has certified the resorts as members of the global initiative based on their environmentally focused efforts. Ocean Club and Ocean Club West are the first resorts in Turks & Caicos to achieve the certification.

“Our team has worked hard to push forward eco-friendly initiatives. We are immensely honored to be recognized as the first resorts in all of Turks & Caicos to achieve the Green Globe Certification and we hope to help set the tone for a greener future,” said Ocean Club Resorts managing director Wilbert Mason in a press announcement.

The process of becoming a Green Globe Certified hotel includes passing a series of rigorous environmentally friendly tests and audits to measure effectiveness of sustainable efforts. These are conducted through on-site visits by members of the certification program. The review process concludes where additional modifications are necessary in order to move forward.

A few of the new eco-forward initiatives launched by Ocean Club Resorts include: Placing reusable cloth shopping bags in each suite; replacing plastic straws with paper and Styrofoam containers with paper boxes; the use of LED lighting; and encouraging guests in each suite to reduce water and energy use waste during their stay.

Ocean Club Resorts says it strives to not only minimize the impact on the surrounding environment from a guest perspective but to do so operationally, as well. By purchasing eco-friendly products, partnering with like-minded vendors and making sound eco-operation decisions while continuing to provide a high level of service for their guests, the resorts create a more sustainable travel destination.

Visit www.oceanclubresorts.com.

