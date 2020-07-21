Beach Enclave Turks & Caicos Unveils its Newest Villa-Resort

Luxury villa-resort brand and operator Beach Enclave Turks & Caicos has announced the opening of its third destination. Debuting this December, Beach Enclave Grace Bay will have 10 private, standalone villas with beachfront and ocean views from their location on Grace Bay Beach. The arrival marks the completion of the first new-build project in Grace Bay in more than a decade, according to Beach Enclave.

Beach Enclave Grace Bay is located within a gated community spread across 10 acres, providing a full acre of space for each villa. Each of the four beachfront villas has 100 feet of private beach, with an additional 100-foot expanse reserved exclusively for the six, ocean-view villas.

Access is made through a gated private drive, flanked by the reception from which two internal roads lead to each villa. A one-and-a-half-acre dune garden stands at the heart of the property, which additionally has an open-air yoga pavilion and a discrete beach club, where the Beach Enclave team provide service exclusively to residents and guests.

Each villa is set amid gardens and tropical landscaping. Spanning 6,300 to 10,000 square feet, the properties have an open living space, with glass sliding doors lead to private infinity-edge pools, outdoor showers and multiple terraces and decks for al fresco dining. There are also open-layout kitchens and ocean-facing master suites.

Amenities include in-villa spa services, a fitness center and basketball, tennis and bocce courts, as well as a kids club. Guests can also enjoy on-property activities like yoga, snorkeling, stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking and kiteboarding, among others. Private chefs are available to create in-villa dining experiences rivaling those found at fine dining restaurants around the world.

Tip: For those arriving to Turks & Caicos by private jet, Beach Enclave has partnered with the Provo Air Center FBO to create a Runway-to-Villa program. Guests are met on the tarmac by their private butler, who will handle customs and immigration documentation and clearance. Upon completion, guests are then whisked away directly to the villa.

Reservations can be made by visiting www.beachenclave.com, by calling +1-649-231-0338 or by emailing [email protected]

