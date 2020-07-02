Ocean Club Resorts to Reopen on July 22, 2020

Ocean Club Resorts announced on Thursday that both locations will welcome back guests beginning July 22, 2020, aligning with Turks & Caicos reopening the Providenciales airport for international travel. Following local government requirements and best practices outlined by global health associations, the resorts will reopen at a limited occupancy and with strict cleanliness and sanitization protocols.

New health and safety procedures identified by the Turks & Caicos government and the World Health Organization (WHO) set the foundation for which Ocean Club Resorts has built their new guidelines, including:

Modifying all public spaces to allow for social distancing (i.e., pool and beach areas, front desk, etc.)

Providing facemasks, hand sanitizer and COVID-19 awareness and training to all guests and staff

Use of cleaning products and protocols which meet Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) guidelines and have proven effective against combatting viruses.

(EPA) guidelines and have proven effective against combatting viruses. Increased frequency in the sanitization of all public spaces at both properties.

Ocean Club Resorts comprises two all-suite properties, Ocean Club and Ocean Club West, located just one mile apart and facing Grace Bay Beach. With a “Stay at One, Play at Both” policy with reciprocal charging, guests staying at Ocean Club can enjoy all the services and amenities of Ocean Club West and vice versa. Guests can enjoy spa treatments, go sailing, snorkeling, diving, fishing, parasailing or play golf.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

Ocean Club Resorts has also launched a series of promotional travel package options, including the “Summer Stay” offer that provides a savings of up to 25 percent when four or more nights are booked.

For a full list of the new health and safety procedures at Ocean Club Resorts, visit www.oceanclubresorts.com.

Related Stories

Blue Diamond Brings Mystique Resorts Under Royalton Umbrella

Bahamas to Reopen to International Travel on July 1

Club Med Pegs Reopening Dates for Cancun, Turks Properties

The Tryall Club to Open to International Travelers August 1