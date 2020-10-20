Iberostar to Offer Complimentary COVID Assistance Services for Guests

As Iberostar Hotels & Resorts welcomes guests again in the Caribbean, Mexico and Brazil, the company announced a new “Travel at Ease” initiative. In addition to the more than 300 preventive measures implemented through “How We Care,” the hotel company now reinforces the program by launching “Travel at Ease,” a complimentary assurance that provides further services and support during the stay.

“Travel at Ease” is a free-of-charge, in-house assistance package for bookings at the company's luxury resorts in Mexico, Jamaica, Dominican Republic and Brazil. The company will be offering the services to any customer staying in its hotels until August 2021 in the event that their vacation is disrupted due to COVID-19 symptoms.

“Travel at Ease” includes services such as COVID-19 tests in case of exhibiting symptoms, extension of stay at no cost for those who test positive and their families, and isolation rooms with all the necessary amenities. Among further special attentions are constant medical monitoring, contactless room service, a cleaning kit with biodegradable cleaning products, and free in-room entertainment, games and activities, including Star Camp activity packs for children. Full refund and airport transfer in case of early departure are also included.

Among its “How We Care” safety measures are limited occupancy, greater distances between hammocks and furniture, single-touch buffets that minimizes food waste, and 24-hour e-concierge experience via Iberostar’s app for iPhone and Android devices.

Good to know: Iberostar is increasing the number of hotels operating again in America with further openings planned for Iberostar Cozumel (Mexico) and Iberostar Costa Dorada (Dominican Republic), among others. At that moment, the group has already reopened 11 hotels in the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Brazil and Mexico. In the Dominican Republic, guests can book their Iberostar experience at the new Coral Level at Iberostar Selection Bávaro in the Punta Cana area. In Jamaica, they may stay at the Iberostar Selection Rose Hall Suites in Montego Bay, and in Brazil, the Iberostar Selection Praia do Forte and Iberostar Bahia are welcoming guests again. In Mexico, they can book at the Iberostar Selection Paraíso Lindo, the Iberostar Selection Paraíso Maya, Iberostar Quetzal and Iberostar Tucán in the Riviera Maya area, the Coral Level at Iberostar Selection Cancún and the Iberostar Selection Cancún, as well as the Iberostar Selection Playa Mita on the west coast of Mexico, at Riviera Nayarit.

Visit www.iberostar.com.

