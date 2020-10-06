Bahia Principe Grand Tulum Reopens November 15 Post-Renovation

Bahia Principe Grand Tulum will debut on November 15 following over a year of extensive renovations. It has been Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts flagship property since the brand first arrived in Mexico over 20 years ago.

The ode to the Maya can be seen immediately in the breezy lobby where a massive pillar stands in the center adorned in symbols and engravings of the historic civilization. Similar accents can be found on the facades of structures throughout the resort.

Available in four categories, each guestroom includes upgraded amenities and a sitting area that creates a relaxing home away from home. Bahia Principe Grand Tulum’s culinary offering will include everything from traditional Mexican staples to spices from the Far East. Guests can choose from the Yucatan Buffet, Hindu Thai Restaurant, Gourmet Don Pablo, Mexicano Tequila, Restaurant Rodizio La Gran Tortuga, The Truck Beach Restaurant, Andale Burger and La Isla Bar.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

An expansive kids zone named Zama, which was the original name of Tulum’s walled city, features numerous activity areas where children can learn about the Mayan culture through play, archaeology and exploration. There are 10 dedicated spaces, including: a Kids Club, with indoor and outdoor areas for activities, picnics, shows and more; a sand area uncover Mayan artifacts; a playground to explore the Mayan jungle; an open-air space for the Eco Bahia Foundation that brings children closer to the natural wealth of the area; the jungle park with ziplines, tunnels, slides and more; and the Iguana, a massive emblematic structure of one the area’s historic species where children can climb, slide and explore. The water spaces include the cenote that meanders through the jungle, a splash area with jets and games, and a water park.

In addition to three pools and beach area, guests can enjoy a spa with outdoor palapas, numerous green spaces and trails, water and land recreational activities, a fully equipped fitness center, shopping area and a discotheque. A teen club invites young adults to enjoy some independence with music, games, workshops and other recreation. There is also grand theater, which was designed with inspiration from the colors and costumes of past Mayan warriors.

Bahia Principe Grand Tulum is located within the Bahia Principe Riviera Maya Resort, just 60 minutes from the Cancun International Airport, 30 minutes from Playa del Carmen and 20 minutes from Tulum’s Mayan ruins. In total, there are four resorts within the complex, four spas, a convention center, commercial areas and the PGA Riviera Maya by Bahia Principe 18-hole golf course designed by Robert Trend Jones II.

Bahia Principe Grand Tulum will open with the company’s rigorous safety and hygiene measures in place, which were developed in collaboration with HS Consulting, international consultants specialized in the tourism industry. The program is based on four fundamental pillars that include: Guaranteeing the conservation of surroundings and offering safe and healthy services; caring for the people and the community with a strict plan for prevention, safety and protection; increasing measures for preventing infections and preserving healthy conditions by adapting quality standards; and promoting digitalized experiences to guarantee safe and personalized interactions while also streamlining procedures. The program covers proper social distancing, increased cleaning and disinfection, continuous training, health checks, digitalizing experiences and more.

Visit www.bahia-principe.com.

Related Stories

State of Yucatán, Mexico, Continues Tourism Reopening

Bahia Principe to Renovate Resorts in Mexico, Caribbean

State of Guanajuato, Mexico Begins Reactivation Campaign

New All-Inclusives in Mexico