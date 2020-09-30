State of Guanajuato, Mexico Begins Reactivation Campaign

The state of Guanajuato, located in the center of Mexico, in the region known as El Bajío, and home to the colonial jewels of San Miguel de Allende and the state’s capital, Guanajuato City, has started its tourism reactivation with the launch of its new brand with the slogan “Guanajuato, live great stories.”

Guanajuato has a history dating back to pre-Hispanic times, when nomadic indigenous populations made areas of the state their home, leaving behind unique archeological sites. The state is also the cradle of the Mexican independence movement and houses some of the most well-maintained colonial and baroque aquiculture of the Spanish conquest in the country. In addition, Guanajuato boasts a diverse terrain. A drive across its landscape brings visitors to deserts, evergreen areas, urbane and industrial cities, and zones rich in flora and fauna.

The new campaign marks the reactivation of tourism in Guanajuato’s 46 municipalities, with more than 150 products and experiences for our visitors, according to governor Diego Sinhue Rodríguez Vallejo. The state of Guanajuato took advantage of the months tourism was halted due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) to work with local industry and redesign its tourism strategy. The launch of this campaign, governor Rodríguez Vallejo said, is one more step in the phased reopening of the state, which is proceeding as sanitary conditions allow it, and the economic reactivation of tourist arrivals to Guanajuato.

Promotion of the new brand will be implemented in phases as the destination reopens. At the moment, it will be promoted and disseminated in state, regional and national media in Mexico; at a second stage, it will go international. Additional activities will be undertaken with trade partners in the U.S. and Canada.

At present, hotels, restaurants, attractions, tours and the like—as indicated by the orange traffic light symbol—all operate at 50 percent capacity. As of August, Guanajuato’s international airport is receiving 175 flights from the U.S. per month. This includes 68 flights from Dallas; 60 from Houston; 13 from Los Angeles; 17 from Chicago; nine from Oakland; four from San Jose; and four from Sacramento.

Part of the state’s reopening strategy included the ability to offer visitors a healthy stay. In June, with the possibility of business starting to reopen, the state developed its Guanajuato Sano Distinction or Healthy Guanajuato on-site certification following international protocols and instructions. All service providers and companies in the sector had to obtain the certification prior to reopening. When the World Travel & Tourism Council announced its “Safe Travels” stamp, the state obtained the certification, becoming the first Mexican destination without a beach to receive the recognition.

Governor Rodríguez Vallejo urged hoteliers, restaurateurs, service providers, tour operators, guides, waiters and all who participate in the tourism industry to help recover the greatness of the industry. “Let's show that in Guanajuato, we know how to do things well,” he said in a press statement. “Let's show the world why Guanajuato is the greatness of Mexico. Come and experience great stories.”

Related Stories

Mexican Caribbean Reopens Archaeological Sites

Stats: Promotional Offers Impacting More Bookings

Quintana Roo Advances Reopening Plan This Week

Viceroy Los Cabos Adds Two to Sales Team