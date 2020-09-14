Mexican Caribbean Reopens Archaeological Sites

Due to the coordinated efforts of health officials and the latest update to the epidemiological light system, the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) approved the gradual reopening of archaeological sites in the north of the Mexican Caribbean on Monday with the implementation of new sanitary measures.

The sites that have reopened include Tulum, Cobá, San Gervasio and Muyil, which will be open Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m.

“We’re thrilled to finally begin reopening and continue offering travelers the opportunity to explore the cultural heritage of the Mexican Caribbean,” said Darío Flota Ocampo, director of the Quintana Roo Tourism Board, in a press announcement.

To ensure the safety of visitors and staff, archaeological sites have implemented new measures, including reduced capacity; group maximums of 10, including guided tour groups; the installation of a sanitary filter at site entrances; mandatory usage of masks or face coverings for guests and staff; and gradual, controlled access, especially in site health services, to maintain social distance.

Tulum will be limited to 2,000 visitors daily while Cobá will be limited to 1,000 visitors daily. San Gervasio and Muyil will not limit visitors, as they typically experience a minor influx.

The destinations of Cancun, Costa Mujeres, Cozumel, Holbox, Isla Mujeres, Playa del Carmen, Puerto Morelos, Riviera Maya and Tulum recently celebrated the next phase of the epidemiological light system transitioning from orange to yellow, which reactivates economic activity and begins the gradual reopening of select public beaches.

The Mexican Caribbean expects an increase in visitors in tandem with the Mexican Independence Day holiday this week (September 16). The state has received an increase in both the number of flights and hotel occupancy, forecasting an improved last quarter for the destinations of the Mexican Caribbean.

