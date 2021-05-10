Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana to Launch in October

Karisma Hotels & Resorts, a of properties spanning Latin America, the Caribbean and Mexico, and Margaritaville will open the new five-star Margaritaville® Island Reserve Cap Cana in October 2021. This will mark the second resort for the Island Reserve brand created in partnership with Karisma and Margaritaville – and the first in the Dominican Republic. The new build combines the amenities of a world-class, all-inclusive resort with Margaritaville’s signature easy-going lifestyle. Bookings open today with a grand opening rate starting at $209 per person per night.

“After launching the Island Reserve concept in Riviera Maya, we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Margaritaville to bring this lifestyle to the Dominican Republic in a way that really captures Cap Cana as a destination,” said Mario Mathieu, senior vice president of business development, design and construction at Karisma Hotels & Resorts. “Cap Cana is the ideal setting for the newest addition to the portfolio, truly encompassing the carefree escapism that is central to the brand.”

The partnership with Karisma has been a fruitful one for Margaritaville as it expands its footprint in the Caribbean.

“We are excited to introduce Margaritaville Island Reserve to Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic, one of the most stunning beaches in the world,” said John Cohlan, CEO of Margaritaville. “Our expanding partnership with Karisma is all about delivering the ultimate island experience – relaxation, fun, exceptional dining, over-the-top service, and quality entertainment – all to be enjoyed in the Margaritaville state of mind.”

Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana sits on Playa Juanillo, which is world renowned for its miles of pristine white sand beaches, turquoise waters and beautiful sunsets. Located 15 minutes from the Punta Cana International Airport, Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana will feature 228 suites and 40 villas designed with elements inspired by the destination’s seaside surroundings to transport guests to paradise. The “no worries” experience is complete with an incomparable level of service from the resort’s local Island Ambassadors who will cater to guests’ every need, as well as rooms outfitted with modern conveniences such as customized in-room refreshment centers with goodies from Joe Merchant and access to Karisma’s Island Reserve Inclusive® 24-hour in-room dining.

Guests will have 13 room types to choose from, including swim-up and honeymoon suites as well as the signature villas. The Jimmy Buffett Suite offers stunning views of the Caribbean Sea from the top floor of the main guest building, complete with sprawling indoor and outdoor entertainment spaces including a 300-square-foot furnished terrace and a custom-built grill for private dining experiences.

The resort’s upcoming opening is also expected to have a significant impact on the local tourism industry in the Dominican Republic, bringing much needed economic growth following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It has been a privilege to work in partnership with Karisma Hotels & Resorts to bring the famed Margaritaville Island Reserve brand to life in Cap Cana,” added Jesus Barderas, President of the Dominican-based Cobbo Bay Developers SA. “We look forward to witnessing the positive economic impact this resort will have on the local hospitality industry and the Dominican Republic as a whole.”

Villa Accommodations

A signature element of the property is the 40 ultra-luxe Island Reserve villas where guests have exclusive access to a sprawling lagoon pool and an S.O.S. Swim Up Bar featuring hanging beds to relax in comfort. Providing the ultimate indulgence, each villa features a king-size bed, kitchenette, breakfast bar, living room, and expansive outdoor terrace offering either a private pool or direct access to the lagoon pool.

Entertainment and Nightlife in the Gourmet Village

At the heart of the resort, the Gourmet Village will provide guests with the ultimate place to relax and have fun, featuring immersive music, entertainment, and unpretentious-yet-refined culinary and mixology offerings for a personalized vacation from start to finish.

The expansive destination features the Margaritaville Main Stage, an urban theater that will provide daily entertainment and tropical tunes to complement the vibrant seaside setting. Here, guests will also find dining options galore with seven of the resort’s 10 food and beverage locations, from exquisitely prepared pastas at Frank & Lola’s Italian Trattoria, to choice cuts at JWB Steakhouse and Pan Asian specialties at Mon So Wi.

Adjacent to the infinity pool will be the centrally located hotspot Rum Runners, where guests can mix, mingle, and enjoy an expertly crafted menu with nods to the Dominican Republic and West Indies’ long history of producing some of the best rum in the world. The 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Swim Up Bar, boasting views of Juanillo Beach, is the perfect place for a poolside cocktail, a cold beer, or margarita.

At Sports Hub, located in the Gourmet Village, guests can sign up for their favorite activities, from pickleball to tennis and aqua fitness classes. Those looking to indulge will enjoy 11,000 square feet of rest and relaxation at St. Somewhere Spa, while the 2,200-square-foot Fins Up! Fitness Center will be open 24 hours for anyone who wants to re-energize, tone, or embark upon a new workout challenge. Little ones will also be kept engaged at Parakeet Kid’s Club where a variety of fun, supervised daily activities await. Plus, the resort’s premier Sky Wedding location, with stunning views from a private rooftop, will make for the ultimate romantic setting for exchanging vows.

Island Reserve Inclusive® Experience and Bookings

Bookings open today with Island Reserve Inclusive rates covering all accommodations with tax, premium food & beverage offerings, 24-hour room service, Island Ambassador personal concierge service, and more. Grand opening rates start at $209 per person per night for bookings through June 15, 2021 for travel from October 1 through June 30, 2022.

To ensure a holistic approach to guest safety and wellness, Karisma Hotels & Resorts created a comprehensive well-being program called Karisma Peace of Mind™, which includes a free, on-site antigen test for guests traveling to the U.S. per CDC requirements.

For more information and to make a reservation, call your travel advisor or visit www.margaritavilleislandreserveresorts.com

To learn about Margaritaville’s commitment to health, safety and sanitation, visit https://www.margaritaville.com/healthandsanitationcommitment