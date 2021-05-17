Nevis Launches New “Around The Garden” Experience

Nevis aims to attract travelers interested in culinary and agri-tourism with the introduction of its latest destination experience, the “Around The Garden” tour. Officially launched on May 13, the five-acre fruit farm in Cades Bay has been developed using a park model where picnic benches, Wi-Fi connectivity and refreshments will be available to guests. The new farm tour will be offered in two tiers, providing visitors with the opportunity to choose either the 40-minute or 60-minute option.

Nevis Tourism Authority CEO Jadine Yarde believes this new attraction showcases another distinct aspect of the destination, one that appeals to the growing culinary tourism market. “Food tourism can play an important role in preserving one’s local heritage; we believe that this latest experience will provide foodies with an ideal opportunity to enjoy our best organic produce and learn about our traditional farming," she said. "The tour will also help us to support and promote our local agriculture and communities, and position Nevis as a destination focused on long-term food security and sustainability.”

The “Around the Garden” tour will be conducted twice weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays, and is now available for booking by emailing at [email protected], with a five-person minimum for each tour. Special group tours can also be arranged on request. Guests are encouraged to dress comfortably so they can enjoy the full farm experience, which includes tasting the wide variety of in-season fruits—starfruit, passion fruit, watermelon, pineapple—and of course, mangoes, the island favorite.

“The Department of Agriculture is excited to make our farm available for the education and leisurely experience of both locals and visitors alike,” said Floyd Liburd, deputy director of agriculture. “We believe that persons should be able to know and understand how food is produced. The experience also invites guests to sample the fruits in different ways, e.g. freshly picked, blended into smoothies, as a refreshing beverage, brewed in hot teas and other local delicacies.”

Culinary pursuits are an important component of the visitor experience in any destination. The global culinary tourism market was valued at $1.116 billion in 2019 and by 2027 it is expected to have a market value of $1.796 billion, which signifies an annualized growth rate of 16.8 percent.

For travel and tourism information on Nevis, visit www.nevisisland.com.

Related Stories

Nevis Updates Travel Protocols for Vaccinated Visitors

Saba Reopens With A Host Of New Offerings

Nevis Targeting Health and Fitness Travelers

Anguilla to Reopen May 25 After Brief Closure