Hilton Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort to Open November 7

Located on 100 acres of coastline, 18 miles south of Cancun’s Hotel Zone and north of Riviera Maya, the Hilton Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort is now taking reservations for stays from November 7, 2021. The resort will have 715 guestrooms, 12 culinary experiences, two oceanfront pools and a myriad of entertainment and relaxation options.

Rooms start at 430 square feet and include a sitting area, stone bathroom, ample closet space and a balcony. Suites start at double the size (860 square feet) and have a living room with a sofa and dining space, a bathroom with a soaking tub (plus an additional bath off the entry) and a furnished patio.

For dining, there will be five specialty restaurants (and 12 venues total). Some options include Auma, home to an open-fire mixed grill, where guests can order prime cuts and house specialties; Damiana, serving traditional Mexican cuisine; La Luce, a trattoria positioned around a central wood-fired pizza oven; and Sunan, an all-day lounge influenced by Southeast Asia (and also home to a sushi counter). Other F&B outlets include a walk-up taqueria, an all-day buffet serving global cuisine, a lobby bar and La Churreria, a kid-friendly, all-you-can-eat ice cream and churro shop (which, to be fair, sounds nice for adults, too).

In addition, Hilton Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort is home to a health club and spa, as well as a 68,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor convention center.

Guests can also venture out and experience adventures like a visit to the local architectural sites for a cultural trip; a tropical zip lining adventure; a tour to the local cenotes (natural caves with underground rivers); or a day trip to Isla Mujeres, known for its beaches, snorkeling and scuba diving.

